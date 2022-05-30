Skip to main content

Recruit To Watch: 6-foot-5 Speed Demon To Officially Visit Michigan

Michigan is preparing to host a slew of intriguing prospects in June including this lanky, speedy athlete from Nebraska.

Lincoln (Neb.) Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman is about as intriguing as football prospects come. At 6-5, 190 pounds and with 10.46-speed in the 100-meter dash, Coleman has multi-position potential. In a few weeks, he's going to check out Ann Arbor to see if he might want to realize that potential as a Wolverine — he'll officially visit Michigan June 24-26.

Coleman just picked up his Michigan offer last month, so obviously things are still a bit new there, but the interest is real as evidenced by the impending official visit. 

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been spearheading Coleman's recruitment, and has obviously done a good job. That leads one to believe that Coleman is being viewed as a defensive prospect, but the lanky speedster will be able to choose his position at U-M should he end up in Ann Arbor.

Coleman, a Nebraska native, is believed to be a Husker lean at this point, but is also high on Oklahoma and Oregon along with Michigan. He'll be in Lincoln next weekend for a Nebraska official visit, followed by a trip to Norman to check out the Sooners, before his trip to Ann Arbor. Even if all of the upcoming trips go perfectly, don't expect Coleman to make a decision anytime soon. He doesn't plan to enroll anywhere early and might even take his decision all the way out to February.

By Brandon Brown37 seconds ago
