Michigan Still Recruiting The Quarterback Position In 2022 Class

Even though Michigan has a commitment in place from 2022 quarterback Jayden Denegal, they're still pursuing at least one other signal caller.

Inglewood (Calif.) High pro-style quarterback Justyn Martin has been committed to Cal since January but he's still getting attention from several schools including Michigan. He was in Oxford, Miss. over the weekend and seems to be pretty intrigued by what Lane Kiffin is doing with Matt Corral. He's also intrigued by the Wolverines.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan has been recruiting the 6-4, 210-pounder pretty hard for a while and it didn't really stop when the California native committed to the Golden Bears. The communication with Harbaugh's staff has been very frequent, even as of late, the senior added.

As he looks to end the process during the Early Signing Period before graduation from IHS in December, Martin has a lot on his plate.

"I'm taking in all this recruiting experience to get to understand these programs," he said. "Due to COVID, that was kind of erased. This is my recruiting experience, these last couple of months, and I'm thankful for the schools showing interest in me playing for them. I'm just taking everything in right now...

"We'll see."

The recruiting focus will be on evaluating the developmental potential and education that comes with the program he enrolls at. But the primary focus right now, Martin says, is on his high school program. Inglewood is 3-0 early in the 2021 season led by Martin, who has commanded the offense to an average of better than 36 points per game to this point.