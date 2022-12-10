Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.

Luckily, nothing is final yet. Early Signing Day is just 11 days away, but U-M still has time to land some big fish and watch the class ranking improve. They're in the mix with several targets, but the four below would drastically improve U-M's class standing.

If you looked up the term "freak" in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Harbor. At 6-5, 225 pounds, he's an athletic specimen. At that size, he possesses world class speed as evidenced by his 10.28 in the 100-meter dash and 20.79 in the 200. That's faster than former Wolverine Jabrill Peppers, current Wolverine Roman Wilson and famed former U-M commit Xavier Worthy, who are all considered elite track athletes. To put it bluntly, Harbor can absolutely fly.

On the trail, he likes a lot of different schools including Georgia, Maryland, LSU and South Carolina, but Michigan is right there. Michigan's NIL approach might end up costing them, but the Wolverines check a lot of other boxes for the DC product. Harbor isn't expected to make his decision until the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Coleman was once committed to Nebraska but opened things back up given the coaching turnover. Many people think the 6-5, 205-pounder might re-up with the Huskers given the fact that he's a Lincoln resident, but he is considering other schools again including Michigan. Coleman is another freaky athlete with terrific speed and position versatility given his length and frame. Coleman also plans to take his decision out until February.

It feels like Hill will eventually be a Wolverine but that feeling has been around before and faded. Michigan does seem to be in the driver's seat now, but until he's committed and signed, you never know. Home-state Illinois is the other suitor for Hill, which obviously can't offer as much as Michigan on a lot of fronts. However, the Illini staff has done a great job with Hill's mother and might be able to put a little more on the table when it comes to NIL. Still, most are expecting Hill to pick Michigan when the time comes.

Pierce isn't ranked quite as highly as the others above, but he has a nice offer list containing schools like Auburn, Texas and Wisconsin, where he was once committed, among others, and has become a very sought after target for Michigan. Most close to it believe he'll eventually pick Michigan, but the fact that he hasn't yet is cause for a small level of concern as he takes other visits.