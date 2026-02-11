Michigan Football Reportedly Surging For LB From Texas

This past Sunday, Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham and linebackers coach Alex Whittingham extended an offer to three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden from Bridge City High School in Texas.

Now with the offer in hand and a relationship starting to be formed with the Michigan staff, Breeden is keen on making a visit to Ann Arbor this spring and again in June for an official visit, according to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.

The 60th-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, has received a high level of interest from various schools, particularly in his home state of Texas from TCU, Houston and Baylor, according to Rivals.

National contenders who are in pursuit, according to the Rivals report, are Arizona State, Northwestern, Purdue and others, along with the Wolverines.

Michigan's push in the pursuit of Breeden

Breeden, according to the Rivals report, is already connected to the Mitten State with having family who lives in Michigan. is excited about the potential fit for him in Ann Arbor.

"I talked to Coach Alex Whittingham and the new head coach, Coach Whittingham, let me know that he brings stability and development to the program,” Breeden told Rivals. “I’m very excited, with my dad being in Michigan, this offer is huge! This is really big for my recruitment!”

Breeden said he has always had a high level of respect for Michigan football and the way the Wolverines play defense.

"Michigan has always been a powerhouse football team,” Breeden told Rivals. “The style of defense they run is a big run stop defense and I would fit right in. What makes this offer a big deal is that I have always looked up to Michigan football. Playing for the Wolverines would put me closer to my dad.”