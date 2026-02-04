Michigan Football Rounding out 2026 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day

The traditional Feb. 4 National Signing Day doesn't hold as much weight as it used to, as the overwhelming majority of college football prospects now sign their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in December.

However, the Wolverines did use Wednesday to make a couple of recent commits to the 2026 class official as new head coach Kyle Whittingham rounds out his first class as coach of the Wolverines.

Let's take a look at the additions that were made on Wednesday, who Michigan is still waiting on and where the class stands as a whole.

Michigan announces official signing of 2 players

On Sunday, the Wolverines gained a commitment from sibling legacy linebacker/EDGE Ndi Etta, who is the younger brother of Wolverine defensive lineman Enow Etta.

While Ndi Etta's Rivals profile lists him as a linebacker, the Michigan football post on X announcing on signing named him as a defensive end.

Army was the other team in contention in Ndi Etta's recruitment, as the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder also held scholarship offers from Toledo, Miami (OH) and UTEP.

Ndi recorded 68 total tackles, 17 stops for loss and 10.5 sacks as a senior this fall with Liberty Christian (Texas) in the fall.

The other announcement made by the program was for the signing of kicker Jacob Baggett, who committed to the Wolverines in late January.

Baggett, from Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, is ranked as the No. 8 kicker in the 2026 cycle, per Chris Sailer Kicking.

"Jacob is a fantastic high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. Jacob does an outstanding job on field goal. He hits a pure ball, gets great height on easily has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. Jacob drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. He is a competitor who thrives under pressure. There is big upside here. Jacob has all the tools to dominate at the next level. Look for him to dominate his senior season picking up additional college offers along the way. He is a pleasure to work with. Excellent prospect."

Who is left to sign?

As of early Wednesday afternoon, three-star cornerback Ernest Nunley is the only Wolverine who has yet to officially sign, according to the signing day tracker via mgoblue.com.

There have been no reports indicating Nunley will not put pen to paper to become a Wolverine, and it's likely a matter of time until he makes things official.

Nunley committed to the Wolverines in late January as well after decommitting from California.

In his senior season of high school, the Anaheim (Calif.) prospect recorded 53 total tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, five TFLs, two forced fumbles, and scored twice on the offensive side of the football.

Michigan's 2026 class

The Wolverines have 23 official signees in their class of 2026, which is expected to become 24 with Nunley's addition by day's end.

The group is highlighted by three Rivals five-stars in running back Savion Hiter, EDGE Carter Meadows and wide receiver Salesi Moa and four other top 150 prospects, including DL Titan Davis, OL Malakai Lee, WR Travis Johnson and DB Jamarion Vincent.

Michigan's class will end up at No. 11 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.