Report: Michigan football hits the road for an important recruiting visit
As of this writing, Michigan football has five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines have their QB after high four-star Brady Smigiel pledged to Michigan, but after striking out for a few running backs, the Wolverines are still searching for their first commitment at RB.
The Wolverines have a few players who they hope to land, like four-star Amari Latimer. While the Georgia product would be a nice land for Sherrone Moore and Michigan -- and the Wolverines would gladly take him if he wants to come to Ann Arbor -- the real prize at RB is five-star Savion Hiter.
The Mineral (VA) Louisa County is the top-ranked RB in the 2026 cycle, and the 17th-best player. According to On3's EJ Holland, the Wolverines are set to visit him in the very near future.
Both Ohio State and Tennessee are in the recruitment, and after the Michigan coaching staff took a hiatus from the road recruiting, both programs had a chance to get an edge over the Wolverines in his recruitment. However, Michigan has been the perceived leader in Hiter's recruitment, and with Tony Alford heading to Virginia to see him -- the Wolverines could get back into pole position for the coveted five-star.
Michigan has had a plethora of great RBs come through Ann Arbor recently, and Hiter could be next in line. Of course, the Wolverines love what they have with Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes in 2025 -- but Hiter could be an immediate impact-player when he goes to college.
