Sherrone Moore believes one Michigan signee will make 'immediate impact' in 2026

Michigan capped off a successful Early Signing Period in the past couple of days. Despite losing two commitments, the Wolverines flipped four-star WR Brady Marchese on Thursday and signed 27 players to the 2026 class.

Most importantly, Michigan was able to keep just about the entire class together, including both five stars. Edge Carter Meadows and RB Savion Hiter are officially Wolverines, and on Thursday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke to Jon Jansen on 'Inside the Trenches' and spoke on the expectation for Hiter.

5⭐️ Michigan RB signee Savion Hiter pic.twitter.com/TapyAO0e2v — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) December 4, 2025

"I don’t put too much on him to start," Moore said. "I want him to be him. He’s electric. His highlight film, you watch it, I mean, he had a six-game highlight film, and he had 55 carries for 1,110 yards with like 15 touchdowns, averaged 20 yards a carry, and it’s like a video game, right? He’s an elite specimen physicality, a great human being. So we’ll see exactly what he does when he gets here, but I imagine he’s gonna be an immediate impact for us."

Just how big of an impact will Hiter make?

Last year it was Bryce Underwood and now this year it's Hiter. Michigan has landed the top player at their respective positions in back-to-back years and while Hiter doesn't play a position of dire need like Underwood, he is expected to contribute right away.

The 200-pound back out of Virginia is ranked as the No. 8 player in the 2026 class, per the Composite. It wasn't too long ago that the Wolverines landed five-star Donovan Edwards, who came into a backfield with Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

If Hiter is good enough, he will make a sizable impact in Year 1, but a lot will depend on if Justice Haynes comes back another year. If Michigan does indeed offer a lucrative package to get Haynes back for one more season, Hiter would likely be behind both Haynes and Jordan Marshall.

But if Haynes heads to the NFL, Michigan's backfield will be a two-headed monster of Marshall and Hiter. Either way, the Wolverines are in great hands in 2026 at running back.