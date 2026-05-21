Michigan Gains Yet Another Commitment in May, This Time it's In-State RB Lundon Hampton Joining the Fold

On Thursday, May 21st, Michigan got a commitment from 3-star running back Lundon Hampton from Grand Rapids, MI. He is listed at 6'-2" and 203 lbs and is rated 970th nationally per rivals. He's now the 8th member of the class to commit to Michigan in the month of May. He chose the Wolverines primarily over Michigan State, Kansas, and Purdue. Special Teams coach Kerry Coombs seemed excited about adding him to the fold earlier today.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Lundon Hampton has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 209 ATH chose the Wolverines over Iowa, Michigan State, and Penn State



“Never lose hope just when you think it’s over Jesus will make a way for you.”https://t.co/7UNJPQ9cHP pic.twitter.com/8VXNn8tpo7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2026

Lundon Hampton Analysis

While listed as a running back, this might ultimately be a guy who winds up playing a different position for the Wolverines down the road. He has played really well on defense as well, with most schools recruiting him primarily for the defensive side of the ball. Michigan however: is one of the bigger schools recruiting him to play running back.

As a running back, he's a bigger back at 6'-2" and listed already at 203 lbs. per rivals. He will likely end up playing college football at around 225 lbs. and then he will truly look a lot like what Kalel Mullings did physically at Michigan. When you turn on his highlight tape, it doesn't take long to see the comparison. He regularly breaks tackles and falls forward for extra yards, and can ultimately be a good, bruising type running back at Michigan if he sticks at the position. I do think he could also play defense at Michigan, either at linebacker or safety so his career will be an interesting one to watch.

What it means for Michigan's 2027 recruiting class

With Lundon Hampton in the fold for this 2027 recruiting class, Michigan is now up to 11th nationally per rivals, good for 4th in the Big Ten at this point. Hampton became the 13th commit in this class, and the seventh on offense. He will join Tyson Robinson, a 4-star running back, in the backfield and it likely means Michigan is done at that position for this class.

The two running backs compliment each other well in my opinion, with Tyson Robinson being the more shifty, 3rd down, more explosive running back type with Lundon Hampton being the bigger, more physical bruiser type running back. They should be a very nice pairing once they get onto campus.

Hopefully they can share the backfield at Michigan for years to come with the 5-star running back Michigan signed last cycle in Savion Hiter. Michigan has done extremely well at the running back position for the last 5-10 years and with Lundon Hampton now in the fold as well, it looks like that will continue for the Wolverines.