Michigan Lands 4-Star RB Tyson Robinson, Proving New Staff Can Maintain Elite Rushing Standard

When Kyle Whittingham became the head coach at Michigan, he knew he was going to have more resources at his disposal in Ann Arbor than he ever had at Utah. And now Whittingham is recruiting as such.

On Saturday, Michigan landed its fourth commitment in as many days. The Wolverines beat out both Alabama and Tennessee for Brandon (MS) running back Tyson Robinson. The 5'9", 199-pound back had a full slate of official visits to go on, but opted to push his commitment forward following a pair of successful visits to Ann Arbor.

The No. 212 running back in the nation, per Rivals, and No. 12 running back in the 2027 cycle picked Michigan in the end, thanks to a great relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford. Robinson took a spring visit to Ann Arbor and went right back up to Michigan to connect more with Alford.

Michigan made the electric back feel like its top priority and the Wolverines were able to sway Robinson away from the south. And the Maize and Blue are getting a good one.

Robinson broke onto the scene back in 2024, during his sophomore season of high school. He scored a total of 34 touchdowns, rushing for 1,295 yards, while catching for 668 yards. He suffered an early-season injury in his junior year, and despite missing four games, Robinson still ran for 1,050 yards, catching for 295 yards, and scoring a total of nine scores.

He has great vision, can make tacklers miss, and is electric out of the backfield. Robinson has speed and has soft hands as a receiving threat out of the backfield. He competed in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl and Under Armour All-American Game as an underclassman.

Robinson's commitment gives the Wolverines 11 commitments in the 2027 class.

Michigan will continue to recruit elite backs with new staff

Michigan has had a long lineage of recruiting top-tier running backs and that's likely not changing with the new staff. The Wolverines didn't lose five-star Savion Hiter, who had the option to look elsewhere once Sherrone Moore was fired. But he liked the vision from Kyle Whittingham, and the Wolverines keeping Tony Alford only further boosted hope.

Jason Beck has been a proven winner wherever he's gone, and his rushing attacks are prolific. The Wolverines might throw the ball more this season, and utilize more wide receivers, but look for Michigan to continue to pound the rock, with that being its identity.

This season, Jordan Marshall and Hiter could be one of the better one-two punches in the country, which further help the Wolverines continue the position at a high level.