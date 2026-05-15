Who's Next: 3 Prospects Who Could Commit to Michigan Football Very Soon

Things are going quite well for Michigan's new head coach Kyle Whittingham on the recruiting front. It took some time for the Wolverines' new coaching staff to get adjusted and build relationships, but it's all coming together.

Michigan landed back-to-back big-time commitments on Wednesday and Thursday. The Wolverines started things off by landing Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel standout wide receiver Quentin Burrell over Notre Dame and others.

Then on Thursday, Michigan landed four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad over rival Notre Dame and others. And there are likely more coming in the coming days.

So let's take a look at who Michigan could land soon.

Four-star running back Tyson Robinson

Michigan is likely going to stay on a recruiting heater on Saturday. Brandon (MS) four-star running back Tyson Robinson will make his commitment and the Wolverines are the trending favorite to land him.

Michigan is expected to edge out Alabama and Tennessee for the No. 211 ranked running back in the 2027 class, per Rivals' Industrial rankings. He is also listed as the No. 14 running back in the class.

Robinson has made a few trips to Ann Arbor and running backs coach Tony Alford has been paramount in Robinson's recruitment. The Wolverines have made Robinson feel like a priority and he's their top target at that position.

An early-season injury hampered his junior season of high school, but he erupted in 2024, rushing for 1,295 yards and 24 scores on the ground. Robinson also caught 42 passes for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington

Not too long after Robinson makes his announcement, Michigan could get more good news on May 22 when four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington makes his commitment.

Michigan is also the trending favorite to land him. He's the teammate of new Michigan commit Quentin Burrell at Mount Carmel. This would be yet another win for Kyle Whittingham over Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

The 6'3" DB is ranked as the No. 124 player in the 2027 class and No. 8 safety, per Rivals.

Harrington was first-team All-Conference in his junior season. He had 50 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions in 2025.

Three-star ATH Lundon Hampton

The Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, MI) prospect has been predicted to land with Michigan and it would be another in-state grab for the coaching staff. Michigan State was the perceived favorite at one point in time, but it's the Wolverines who have made things count down the stretch.

Hampton is listed as a 6'2", 195-pound athlete who can play both ways. Michigan appears to be recruiting Hampton as a running back and running backs coach Tony Alford has been his main recruiter.

Hampton doesn't have a targeted commitment date, but with predictions favoring him to land in Ann Arbor, we could see it happen sooner rather than later.