Michigan Offers '27 TE Christian Hanshaw, Whose Recruitment is Really Heating Up

Michigan hasn't received any commitments since the new coaching staff was put in place, but recruiting is starting to heat up around Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been placed in several top groups, and Kyle Whittingham's staff is starting to pinpoint who they want in the 2027 class — sending out offers.

Most recently, Michigan officially offered American Fork (UT) tight end Christian Hanshaw.

"It means a lot. There are very few schools like Michigan and it’s a privilege when they show interest," Hanshaw told Michigan Wolverines on SI.

Official offer from Michigan, but there is familiarity

Despite just receiving an offer from Michigan, he has a few ties to the Wolverines. In fact, Hanshaw was in Ann Arbor last June for a football camp. He was viewed as the top tight end in the camp. Also, being a Utah native, Hanshaw is close with the Wolverines' new coaching staff.

Prior to Kyle Whittingham and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham leaving for Michigan, Hanshaw was offered by Freddie after the camp at Michigan last June.

"I am very close with the staff there," said Hanshaw. "I’ve known Fred Whittingham for over 2 years now. It’s awesome to see them on the biggest stage now, and I’m privileged enough to be able to keep growing my relationship with the staff."

Rankings don't tell the full story

If all you care about is star rankings, you're going to turn a blind eye to this offer — but there's more to a recruitment than stars. Hanshaw is an unranked tight end prospect, but his recruitment has really heated up and he has offers from premier programs.

Just recently, Hanshaw has picked up offers from Washington, Stanford, Florida, and Texas A&M. The 6'5" tight end also has offers from Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and UCLA, among others. At some point, Hanshaw is going to get a major boost from the recruiting services, but his recruitment is going to go on despite being listed as a zero-star prospect.

"I think there are definitely more prospects in certain states, but Utah is no sleeper either," Hanshaw said of his home state. "I have received heavy recruitment from some of the top programs in the modern college football era without a ranking and it will continue independent of a star ranking."

Hanshaw's ability to play the game comes naturally. His father, Tim, played tight end at BYU and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played four seasons. Hanshaw's brother, Bentley, played for Liberty, and accepted a rookie invitation from the 49ers.

As far as Hanshaw's style of play — it's what you would expect from a Michigan tight end. He's physical, not afraid to finish a block, but can flourish as a pass catcher. His frame allows for a big catch radius and someone who can be a mismatch against linebackers. He caught 30 receptions for 399 yards this past season.

"I believe I am a true Y. I have the ability to dominate in the C gap and have the size and length to create a mismatch outside the box. I am far from perfect and plan on getting better every day," said Hanshaw.

Hanshaw will take a visit to Michigan on April 11.