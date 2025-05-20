Michigan offers defender currently committed to ACC school
The Michigan football staff returned to the recruiting trail this week, checking in on several key prospects in the 2026 class. Among that group is three-star cornerback Traeviss Stevenson, who committed to Georgia Tech back in March. At 6-1, 181 pounds, Stevenson is rated as the No. 46 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports. Along with the offer from Michigan, Stevenson also holds offers from programs like Texas, Stanford, and Florida State.
During his junior year at Brooks County High School, Stevenson accounted for 76 tackles and five interceptions. And while he's currently committed to Georgia Tech, it's clear that he still intends on exploring his options in the coming weeks as he's scheduled a handful of visits over the summer. According to On3, Stevenson is planning a trip to Ann Arbor on May 30.
Stevenson is just one of a number of prospects that Michigan is attempting to flip during this cycle. Other targets include five-star WR Tristen Keys (LSU), four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle (Auburn), four-star EDGE Samu Moala (Texas A&M), and four-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr. (Clemson)
As of this writing, Michigan's 2026 class consists of five commitments and ranks No. 47 in the nation according to 247Sports. In order to finish anywhere near last year's class, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have plenty of work to do moving forward.
