Michigan 5-star signee Savion Hiter reacts to rumors of him leaving Wolverines

Following news of Michigan firing second-year head coach Sherrone Moore -- following an investigation where evidence was found that Moore was having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer -- the Wolverines not only need to find themselves a new coach, but Michigan has to keep its roster intact.

Players on the current roster have to wait five days following Michigan hiring its new coach to enter the transfer portal, unless the hiring comes after Jan. 2 when the portal opens for everyone. But players who signed with Michigan as part of the 2026 recruiting class could opt to ask to be released from their Letter of Intent.

Michigan has a borderline top-10 class in the 2026 cycle and the Wolverines hit a home run by landing two five-star players. Edge Carter Meadows and RB Savion Hiter are both expected to make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor next season.

There was a report being thrown around that Hiter had requested a release from his LOI following Moore's firing, but Hiter shut that down on his Instagram account. Hiter took a screenshot of the report, and said 'just be lying' with laughing emojis.

#Michigan five-star RB signee Savion Hiter clears up the rumors of him asking out of his national letter of intent via his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/rZFwl1oo7p — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) December 11, 2025

Hiter did sign a deal with Champions Circle NIL Shop and fans can actually buy his apparel now. So there is more to Hiter's signing than just a paper. But keeping Hiter in the class is going to be important for Michigan, and so will keeping Tony Alford. Alford has been a fierce recruiter and results have been seen on the field in indicate he's a top running backs coach.

Whomever Michigan goes out and hires, there will likely be some staff changes. Coaches will want to bring in their guys, but there are certainly some current staff that should be retained, who will help with retaining the roster and recruiting in the area.

Assuming Hiter sticks with Michigan, he should see carries next season, regardless if Justice Haynes stays or not.