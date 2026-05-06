Michigan Gaining Momentum to Land Elite WR in 2027 Class

The Michigan Wolverines made sure to surround quarterback Bryce Underwood with some talented playmakers in Jason Beck's first season as offensive coordinator. The Wolverines went out and landed JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa out of the transfer portal, and added a coveted recruit, Travis Johnson.

Beck has run a lot of 11 personnel during his time, which means you'll see more three or four wide receiver sets this season compared to seasons past. And Michigan wants to continue to recruit the position at a high level.

And it appears like the Wolverines are closing in on landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

On Tuesday, four predictions came flying in that favor Michigan to land elite four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell. The Wolverines have been in a race to land Burrell with the likes of Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Missouri.

Burrell's strong connection with Michigan

Burrell is from Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel, which produces some high-end talent every cycle. The 6'3", 200-pound playmaker is next in line and Michigan has been recruiting him for quite some time.

Burrell's sister played on the soccer team at Michigan, and he was there frequently to see her play, which gave the coaching staff time to bond with him. Burrell has an official set with Michigan for June 19.

He is ranked as the No. 83 prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 15 wide receiver, per Rivals. This past season, his junior year, Burrell caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns. Speaking with Rivals, Burrell touched on his relationship with the new staff.

“Coaches are really close like a family,” Burrell said. “And you can feel that, plus it’s a great school in the Big Ten with great history and traditions.”

Burrell is a big body who can go up and make difficult catches. He is able to use his 6'3" frame to win battles and has a tendency to win on the sidelines. Contested catches aren't difficult for Burrell, and he could become an outside playmaker for the Wolverines for years to come.

As of now, Michigan doesn't have any wide receivers in its 2027 class, but landing Burrell would be a big addition. The Wolverines are also in the hunt to land five-star Dakota Guerrant, who is from Harper Woods (Michigan). That duo could make up the nation's best in a few seasons if all goes to plan for the Wolverines.