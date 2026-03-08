Michigan to Host 2027 Georgia Bulldogs 5-Star Commit on Official Visit

Michigan is looking to make a major splash in the 2027 recruiting cycle and the Wolverines are looking at a Georgia Bulldogs commit.

Five-star cornerback Donte Wright has set official visits to six schools and Michigan is on the itinerary. He will visit the Wolverines are June 12-14. Wright is also set to visit UCLA (May 15-17), Georgia (May 29-31), Miami (June 5-7), Oregon (June 19-21), and at some point in time he plans to visit Auburn.

The Long Beach (CA) Long Beach Poly prospect has been committed to Georgia since June 30, but Wright is starting to eye some other programs. He is a 6'1", 170 pound cornerback who is ranked as the No. 23 player in the country and No. 3 cornerback, per the Composite.

According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon is starting to trend toward landing Wright. The Ducks have a 97.6% chance of flipping Wright, but with the five-star taking so many official visits, anything appears possible at this point in time.

Scouting report on Wright

Wright has been to see both Oregon and USC a couple of times, but with a visit to Michigan in store, Kyle Whittingham and Co. are hoping to impress Wright and get him to come to Ann Arbor. And what would Michigan be getting with Wright?

Here is 247Sports' Andrew Ivins' scouting report:

"-Coverage ace that could be a difference-maker for any Power Four defense with his speed, twitch and physicality.

-Measured just over 6 feet the summer of junior year and tested exceptionally well following an impressive spring semester on the track.-Stays on top of routes with elite footwork.

-Explodes out of breaks.

-Smooth in his turns and is quick to find top gear.

-Not a ton of takeaways on the prep resume thus far, but can find the football and swat passes in the deeper third.

-Spirited as an open-field tackler and will lower the shoulder pads to unload force.

-Looked the part at annual Battle Miami tournament as he showcased sound technique and went stride for stride with various blue-chip wide receivers.

-Should be viewed at this stage as one of the top outside cornerbacks in the 2027 cycle."

There will be need for corners in 2027

The Wolverines brought back Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill for the 2026 season, but both will be gone after this season to graduation. Michigan also landed Utah transfer Smith Snowden, who has just one year of eligibility remaining.

Michigan still has Shamari Earls and Jo'Ziah Edmonds, who both have experience, but will need to add to the room — a talent like Wright would be massive for Michigan.