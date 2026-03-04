Recruiting Analysts Pick Michigan to Land Five-Star Defensive Lineman in 2027 Cycle

As of this writing, Michigan has three commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, but things might start heating up for the Wolverines.

Kyle Whittingham and Co. have been sending out offers, meeting with prospects, and climbing up the leader boards. One player that Michigan is gaining momentum for is five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou.

In a recent article from Rivals, national analysts Adam Gorney, Steve Wiltfong, and Greg Biggins all predicted Michigan to land the star defensive lineman.

All three suggested that Michigan has gained a lot of momentum in his recruitment since the new staff came to Ann Arbor. Other teams like Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas, are all fighting for Fakatou, but the Wolverines remain the favorite.

The new staff has already gone out to see Fakatou twice already, and he is planning two trips to Ann Arbor. If things keep trending upward for Michigan, the Wolverines are certainly in a good place to land a commitment in the future.

Scouting report on Fakatou

The Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran prospect is a 6'6", 275-pound lineman and ranked as one of the top prospects in the country. According to the Composite, Fakatou is the No. 36 player in the country and No. 2 defensive lineman.

Below is Rivals' Charles Power's scouting report:

"Behemoth defensive lineman with eye-catching movement skills and power. Checks in at around 6-foot-7.5, 265 pounds. Should easily get to around 300 pounds with his big frame. Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school to this point, but could end up sliding inside long-term. Flashes encouraging first-step quickness and has the power to forklift offensive linemen into the backfield. Turned in a productive freshman season, notching 10 tackles for loss and five sacks against strong competition."

Fakatou's upcoming visits

It appears Fakatou has scheduled four upcoming official visits. He will head to Ohio State (May 29), Texas (June 4), Oregon (June 12), and then finish by heading to Ann Arbor (June 15).

With Michigan getting the last official on his slate — as of now — then the Wolverines have a chance to floor Fakatou and leave him thinking highly of Michigan.

Although the Wolverines' coaching staff is different this season, Michigan has had a ton of success developing defensive linemen. In the upcoming draft, both Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore should be selected and last year, both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant were first-round picks.

Fakatou could be the next in line for Michigan.