Michigan working to flip son of former NFL running back
Clinton Portis was a college football legend while playing for the University of Miami. He won a National Championship with the Hurricanes in 2001, rushing for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was selected in the 2nd round of the 2002 NFL Draft, 51st overall by the Denver Broncos and had an extremely productive NFL career.
Over the course of nine seasons with the Broncos and then Redskins, Portis rushed for 9,923 yards, and 75 touchdowns. After his retirement he was selected to a list of top 80 Washington Redskins of All-Time. Now his son, Camdin, is following his footsteps towards football excellence.
Camdin is a four-star defensive back who has been committed to Miami for a while now. However, that commitment and the fact that he is a legacy commit for the Hurricanes is doing nothing to slow down the pursuit from the Michigan Wolverines. Reports from On3 suggest that defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan has developed a solid relationship with the younger Portis, and that Camdin will be on ground for the Wolverines Spring Game.
It is always a heavy lift pulling a legacy recruit away from the school they have a history with, but Michigan does not seem deterred in this battle. Morgan has been vocal about wanting to get Camdin on campus. Relationships are a huge part of recruiting, and it looks like Morgan has been able to forge a pretty strong bond thus far. Let's see if that strengthens further during the Spring Game visit and Michigan is able to pull off a shocker.
