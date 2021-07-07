Michigan Lands Star Cornerback Myles Pollard

Michigan received five commitments in the month of June and now the Wolverines have landed three players in July with the commitment of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard. Michigan has been recruiting Pollard as a top target for some time and just a few moments ago, it paid off.

Pollard officially visited Michigan back in mid-June, which likely sealed the deal. U-M had been at or near the top for the talented cornerback for some time, and once Pollard set foot on campus and he had a chance to really envision his life at Michigan, it was a wrap.

"Michigan has a vibe that just got to me when I was on campus. It was just different," Pollard explained. "The coaching staff and current players all treated me like family. I have a shot to go play early as well. The life after football with a Michigan degree too, is powerful."

One coach that truly had an impact on Pollard is Steve Clinkscale. The former Kentucky assistant began bonding with Pollard during his days in Lexington and continued the process once in Ann Arbor. Pollard always liked Coach Clink, so once he was at Michigan it just became an undeniable combination.

"Coach Clink was my first offer when he was at Kentucky and he was recruiting me hard when he was there. Then when he moved to Michigan about two months ago, it was like nothing had changed. Michigan was already a school I was considering. I love the rest of the staff too."

It wasn't just coaches and current players, though. Pollard's classmate, fellow cornerback and now future teammate Will Johnson played a big role in why Pollard likes the idea of playing at Michigan. The two should make for a very formidable duo in U-M's future secondaries.

"Will had been pushing hard for me and we have connected well over the past months and he is like a brother to me now," Pollard explained. "It will be nice to be playing with him now."

At 6-2, 185 pounds, Pollard has great length and a rangy frame to add weight and strength to. He can really run and is extremely sticky in coverage. Pairing him up with Johnson gives U-M a scary one-two punch at cornerback and should have Clink, the rest of the staff and Michigan fans very excited for the future when it comes to covering receivers.