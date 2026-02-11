No. 1 Prospect in State of Michigan Reportedly Still Interested in Wolverines

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff is making it clear that recuiting in-state will be one of the Wolverines' top priorities in recruiting.

Harper Woods class of 2027 four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant, who is ranked as the top player in the state and a top 10 receiver in the nation, has visited Michigan more than any other program in his recruitment. However, that doesn't mean the Wolverines are out in front o his recruitment. In fact, they likely have some ground to make up.

The good news is, there is plenty of time to do that as Whittingham and receivers coach Micah Simon are making it clear to Guerrant that he is a top priority for the Wolverines, according to a report from On3's The Wolverine.

And, Guerrant has reportedly been receptive to what the Michigan staff has had to say.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs for a touchdown against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan staff visits Guerrant on 2 recent occasions

The Wolverines' coaching staff visited Guerrant at his high school on two occasions in January, according to Ethan McDowell of The Wolverine.

First, it was Simon stopping by to see Guerrant as the two reportedly talked quite a bit as they looked to establish the beginning of a relationship.

"He’s a little funny, I ain’t gonna lie,” Guerrant told The Wolverine. “He’s young, and we could relate. He’s chill, but he knows what he be talking about.”

Later in the month, Simon returned to Harper Woods with coach Whittingham, offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr.

Although Michigan hasn't necessarily been out in front of this recruitment, the Wolverines have always been a factor. That remains to be the case under Whittingham and the new staff.

"They’re Michigan,” Guerrant said. “It’s still Michigan. They’re always in there.”

Guerrant told The Wolverine he plans on visiting Michigan again in the spring but has not locked in an exact date yet. Miami and Texas A&M will also host him at some point. The receiver said he was surprised to see a few predictions forecasting him to Oregon.

However, the Ducks are a top contender and hosted the Mitten State product in January.

Moving forward, Guerrant said he needs to see how Michigan's offense looks, but has faith in Bryce Underwood, who he has known for years.

"Bryce looked decent last year, so I know that he’s going to be way better this year,” Guerrant told The Wolverine. “Now, he’s got a coach and an offense that should allow him to make plays."

Guerrant mentioned that he will likely visit Michigan for one of his officials as well in the future.