Michigan OC Discusses What he Expects From Bryce Underwood in Sophomore Season

Michigan football has obviously had a busy offseason with the hiring of new head football coach Kyle Whittingham, who had to get busy with roster retention and adding new players from the transfer portal to get ready for the 2026 season.

Along with that, Whittingham was tasked with putting a new staff in place in Ann Arbor. One of those additions was the hiring of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who followed Whittingham to Michigan from Utah after calling plays for the Utes in 2025.

Michigan football offensive coordinator Jason Beck waves at the crowd during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Whittingham has made several media appearances since being hired by the Wolverines, chances to hear from other members of the staff are few and far between until the actual season gets closer.

However, Jon Jansen's Inside The Trenches Podcast did have Beck on a recent episode of the show. The nearly hour-long episode was the first opportunity Wolverine fans have gotten to hear Beck talk about his transition to the program and the offense as a whole since he was hired.

While many topics were discussed, one of the questions asked related to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and what Beck sees on tape from the former five-star recruit.

Beck said that he is very impressed with Underwood in a number of ways as it sounds like he is looking forward to getting to work with him.

What Beck said abot Underwood

"So when I watch the film, man, he’s a big, athletic, impressive player," said Beck. "Has a big arm and has a nice, like just presence about him. And to play at this level as a freshman, a true freshman, is really hard. That is really challenging for anybody. And so, like you said, year one to year two, and I should say first year starting for a guy to second year starting, guys take a jump. Just from the experience, just from being through the ups and downs, the game slowing down, just the improvement they make, you make a jump.

"Your first year as a starter to year two. Now, not many kids are starting as a freshman. And so that even kind of adds to it a little more to be able to come in and play as a freshman is really challenging. But there’s no doubt he’ll take a jump year two having all that experience under his belt and the things he’s learned.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws off his back foot during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images