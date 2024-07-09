3 Michigan Football Commits Earn 4th Star In On3 Rankings
Michigan Football is enjoying an impressive stretch on the recruiting trail, dating back to mid-June. The Wolverines have added 11 high school prospects to their 2025 recruiting class over the past four weeks, including commitments from four-star safety Ivan Taylor and four-star tight end Andrew Olesh on Monday.
However, that's not the only recent positive development for Michigan in terms of recruiting. Three of U-M's previously committed prospects — running back Jasper Parker, wide receiver Jacob Washington and defensive lineman Jaylen Williams — have all been bumped from three-star to 4-star status in On3 Sports' recent player rankings.
As a result, Michigan is up to 13 four-star commitments in the 2025 cycle, with two more three-star pledges who rank among the Top 600 players in the class according to 247Sports' Composite. After the additions of Taylor and Olesh, and the ratings boost for Parker, Washington and Williams, the Wolverines' 2025 class has risen to No. 11 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and Oregon. Michigan's average player rating of 91.85 is the third-best mark in the conference, and the eighth-best mark nationally.
What head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have done in this recruiting cycle has been impressive. Yes, it should absolutely be expected that Michigan benefit on the trail from winning the 2023 national championship, but this coaching staff looks much different than it did in January. Moore had to completely rebuild his defensive coach roster, and convince high school prospects that the Wolverines would remain a national contender in the wake of Jim Harbaugh's departure. Moore increased the size of Michigan's recruiting department, brought in excellent recruiters as replacement coaches, and it's paying dividends with the class of 2025.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; Winter Garden, Fla.; West Orange High School; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 1118 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 159 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 225 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 249 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 22 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 318 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 414 nationally, No. 22 Tight End, No. 14 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 445 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 597 nationally, No. 63 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ryan Day Says Michigan's Success Hasn't Added Motivation, But Admits U-M Losses Have 'Stung'
Michigan Football Makes Top Group For Elite 2026 O-Lineman
Reaction: Michigan Football Flips 4-Star S Ivan Taylor From Notre Dame
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI