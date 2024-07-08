BREAKING: Highly Rated 2025 Recruit Commits To Michigan

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Andrew Olesh has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 215 TE from Center Valley, PA chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Penn State, & Florida State



Ranked as the No. 3 TE in ‘25 (per On3)



“Why not Michigan? Go Blue〽️〽️”… pic.twitter.com/Cnh5rMtTZl