BREAKING: Highly Rated 2025 Recruit Commits To Michigan
Michigan picked up another huge win on the recruiting trail on Monday, as four-star tight end Andrew Olesh announced he was committed to the Wolverines. Olesh becomes the 15th commitment in the 2025 class, and he's one of the highest rated commitments for the Wolverines so far. The 6-5, 215-pound tight end is currently listed as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 4 tight end nationally.
Here's the scouting report on Olesh, via national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247 Sports:
"Long, athletic WR who projects as a TE in college. Productive junior season with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 TDs. Looks all of 6-5 and has the frame to carry additional weight when he hits college. Has huge hands and is one of the more natural pass catchers in this year’s class. Runs well and shows both initial quickness in his releases and the long speed to run away from a secondary. Lines up mostly outside and is a smooth pass catcher who can change speeds and knows how to set up a defender. Has a nice burst getting in and out of his breaks and can create late separation. Big catch radius because of his length and ability to use his hands and runs well after the catch. Not asked to block a ton right now and adding some bulk and strength should be a priority but flashes a lot of upside and should be a tough matchup for opposing linebackers and safeties to deal with at the next level."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -