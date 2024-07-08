Breaking: Michigan Football Flips Notre Dame's Top Commitment
It looked certain on Sunday that Michigan was going to gain another two commitments in the near future. Projections came flying in that the Wolverines were going to flip four-star safety Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame to Michigan.
It happend on Monday.
The Wolverines gained their 14th commitment in the class on Monday with the addition of Taylor. Taylor, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers' great corner Ike Taylor, is a consensus four-star recruit. The Winter Garden (FL) West Orange safety stands at 6-foot and is considered the 54th-ranked prospect in the '25 cycle and the No. 6 safety, according to the Composite. Notre Dame recently got safety JaDon Blair -- who Michigan was after -- and the wheels started turning in Michigan's direction shortly after.
Taylor is a very good open-field tackler and with running a 4.5-forty he is able to get to the ball and make plays. Taylor's film shows the ability to make sound plays on the ball and he does a good job at getting his head turned. Taylor took an official visit to Michigan back on June 21.
He now joins Kainoa Winston to make one of the top safety duos in the 2025 class. There is still a chance Michigan adds one more on Monday night when four-star tight end Adrew Olesh makes his announcement.
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class by Composite:
Four-star DL Nate Marshall - No. 46 overall
Four-star S Ivan Taylor - No. 54 overall
Four-star S Kainoa Winston - No. 91 overall
Four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 159 overall
Four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 225 overall
Four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 249 overall
Four-star WR Jacob Washington - No. 261 overall
Four-star Edge Julius Holly - No. 300 overall
Four-star RB Jasper Parker - No. 302 overall
Four-star RB Donovan Johnson - No. 318 overall
Four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 390 overall
Four-star TE Eli Owens - No. 414 overall
Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 445 overall
Three-star LB Chase Taylor - No. 597 overall
