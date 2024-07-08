Reaction: Michigan Football Flips Top-Rated Safety From Notre Dame

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: High 4🌟 (54 NATL.) S Ivan Taylor has flipped to Michigan, he announced.



Taylor was Notre Dame’s highest-rated defensive commit in the 2025 class.



He is also the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro CB Ike Taylor.



Best of luck… pic.twitter.com/hK0G8VMrm4