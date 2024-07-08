Wolverine Digest

Reaction: Michigan Football Flips Top-Rated Safety From Notre Dame

The Wolverines broke a mini recruiting draught by flipping a Top 60-caliber defensive player from the Fighting Irish...

Matt Lounsberry

BOOM!

After something of a mini recruiting draught following a hot month in June, Michigan Football started it's July on the trail with a bang. The Wolverines have completed the flip of four-star Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange safety Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame, giving U-M two of the top safeties in the 2025 class. Taylor, the No. 54 overall player in the cycle (247Sports Composite) joins fellow four-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga safety Kainoa Winston (No. 91 overall).

Immediately after news broke that Michigan had excuted the flip of Taylor, social media lit up with reactions to the Wolverines' big win on the recruiting trail. Here's some of the most notable:

Top Michigan Linebacker Target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

This one should be of particular interest of Michigan fans, as Owusu-Boateng has a 'Final Five' which includes both the Wolverines and the Fighting Irish alongside Ohio State, Florida and USC. Michigan has been working double-time to bring the four-star, Top 75 prospect out of IMG Academy into the fold, and flipping Taylor from Notre Dame can only help the Wolverines' chances. The Fighting Irish were long considered the favorite for Owusu-Boateng, but Michigan made up a lot of ground on the linebacker's official visit to Ann Arbor back on June 21.

