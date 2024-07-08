Reaction: Michigan Football Flips Top-Rated Safety From Notre Dame
BOOM!
After something of a mini recruiting draught following a hot month in June, Michigan Football started it's July on the trail with a bang. The Wolverines have completed the flip of four-star Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange safety Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame, giving U-M two of the top safeties in the 2025 class. Taylor, the No. 54 overall player in the cycle (247Sports Composite) joins fellow four-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga safety Kainoa Winston (No. 91 overall).
Immediately after news broke that Michigan had excuted the flip of Taylor, social media lit up with reactions to the Wolverines' big win on the recruiting trail. Here's some of the most notable:
