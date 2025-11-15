Sherrone Moore updates injury status of star running back after Northwestern game
Michigan running back Jordan Marshall had another huge performance for the Wolverines in the absence of Justice Haynes on Saturday against Northwestern in Michigan's 24-22 victory over the Wildcats.
Marshall carried the ball 19 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. However, with 11:24 remaining in the game, the Wolverine star back left the game with an injury after being tackled following an electric 24-yard run.
He did not return to the game from that point, and it was up to Wolverine's third string back, Bryson Kuzdzal, to get the majority of the carries down the stretch in Michigan's close victory.
When asked in his postgame press conference after the game whether Marshall's injury was considered serious, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shared a positive health update regarding the running back.
"No," Moore replied when asked if the injury was severe. "Just got x-rays. Feels like he's in a good place. He's gonna get a nice ice bath. Make sure he gets the best masseuse in town. They could take care of them. I can't pay for that, obviously, let him handle that. But take care of him and get him ready for these games that we've got coming up."
Marshall has been a workhorse in the Michigan backfield this season, particularly since Haynes has gone out with injury. In the Wolverines' victory over Washington on Oct. 18, the first game Haynes missed, Marshall exploded for 133 rushing yards and a touchdown. The following week, when Haynes returned, Marshall put up 110 yards on 15 carries against the Spartans before following that up with a 25 carry, 185-yard and three touchdown performance against Purdue on Nov. 1.
For Michigan to have a good chance at finishing the season 10-2, the Wolverines will certainly need Marshall to be healthy and effective down the stretch as Moore's team tries to make a push to get into the College Football Playoff.