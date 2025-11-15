Takeaways from Michigan football's narrow win over Northwestern
It's never quite an easy game for the Michigan Wolverines, but Michigan moved to 8-2 on the season following a 24-22 win over Northwestern. The Wolverines would go up by two scores, but then Michigan would allow the 'Cats to get right back into the game thanks to costly turnovers.
Kicker Dominic Zvada, after missing two kicks earlier, would come through and nail a 31-yarder to win the game.
Following the win over Northwestern, and capturing the George Jewett Trophy for the third time in a row, here are some takeaways from Michigan's win.
Michigan's bye week prep didn't help taking care of the football
Michigan has been great at protecting the football and forcing takeaways, but it was flipped on Saturday. Coming out of the bye week, the Wolverines had no idea how to take care of the football. Bryce Underwood threw two interceptions and Michigan fumbled the ball three times to have five total turnovers.
The Wolverines were preaching taking care of the football after throwing two interceptions in the red zone last game against Purdue -- but it only got worse. Michigan appears to be going backwards, not going forward as an offense.
Injuries continue to haunt Michigan
Injuries have reared their ugly head this season for the Michigan Wolverines. Even though Michigan got some talent back against Northwestern -- the Wolverines lost arguably their most important player.
In the fourth quarter, Jordan Marshall landed on his right shoulder and left the game holding his arm. He would not return, and as of now, we don't know how significant the injury is at this point in time, but if both Justice Haynes and Marshall are out for one or both of the games -- not good.
Marshall has been the engine that has made the Michigan offense go once Haynes went down. On Saturday, Marshall had his fourth 100-yard game in a row after running for 168 yards and two scores.
Bryson Kuzdzal came in and did a good enough job, but Michigan doesn't have another back on its roster like either Haynes or Marshall.
Bryce Underwood looked like the 5-star in the first half, but same old issues came to surface in the second half
Bryce Underwood looked overwhelmed in his last two games against Michigan State and Purdue. His feet weren't set and his confidence appeared to be falling. But that wasn't the case against Northwestern -- in the first half.
Michigan made it a point to get Underwood comfortable against the 'Cats and the Wolverines came out throwing. Underwood started a perfect 9-for-9 on the day and finished the first half with more passing yards than he had in either of the last two games. Underwood threw for 185 yards in the first 30 minutes.
But the second half was a disaster. The same issues surfaced for the former five-star. Underwood threw two interceptions -- both times starting down his guy. The second INT was in the red zone when Michigan was driving, down by one point. The first INT came in the Wolverines' own territory, where NU would score to go up one.
The talent is there and it's clear watching, but Michigan has to develop Underwood properly. Reading the college defenses and going through his progressions.
Discipline remains an issue for the Michigan defense
It's typically the same issues with the Michigan defense. Missed tackles are usually one, but that wasn't a huge concern in this game. But discipline is another concern with the Wolverines and that was a big issue.
The Wolverines' defense allowed Northwestern to extend drives twice in the first half. Two times, Michigan's edge rushers jumped offsides on third-and-short. Michigan also had a 12-men on the field penalty in the first half when Northwestern was in the red zone.
That stuff just can't happen on crucial downs in the game.
Wolverines' special teams struggles remain mind boggling
Michigan's special teams play was so good under Jim Harbaugh, and was good enough last year -- mainly Dominic Zvada -- but that phase of the ball only continues to get worse.
Kicker Dominic Zvada was 21-of-22 last year as Michigan's kicker and was robbed of the Lou Groza Award. But this season, the All-American is now 11-of-17 after missing a pair of kicks against Northwestern -- before nailing the game-winner from 31 yards out.
But then there is Semaj Morgan. Continued mistakes haunt the Wolverines' punt return team and Morgan is usually the catalyst. However, it's the Michigan coaching staff that's to blame. Continuing to trot someone out there who has had major issues in the return game, game after game, isn't acceptable anymore.