Takeaways: Michigan football gets out-dueled once again, takes loss to Illinois
The hope was that Michigan used the bye week to clean up mistakes and get right for the second half of the season, but the first half of football was as uninspiring as ever. The Wolverines turned the ball over twice -- a Jack Tuttle fumble and Donovan Edwards fumble -- allowed Illinois to convert turnovers into points. The Wolverines did manage to scrape together a drive with under two minutes left in the half to take a 13-7 deficit into halftime.
Things didn't improve in the second. Michigan went three-and-out on its first drive, let Illinois get another touchdown, and then Dominic Zvada had a field goal blocked -- due to Tommy Doman's hold. The Wolverines -- once again -- struggled to do much of anything offensively and Michigan suffered its third loss of the season after losing, 21-7 against Illinois.
Here are my five takeaways from the game.
1. Michigan has a coaching problem
Some people -- me included -- thought the bye week came at the perfect time for this Michigan team to re-group for the second half of the season. But it was a new week and the same Michigan football team.
Sherrone Moore started Jack Tuttle who, like every Michigan quarterback, struggled to get anything going. The Wolverines' defense held for as long as they could but they ended up breaking, too.
It's the same story every week for the Wolverines. A lackluster offense and a disappointing defense. It all turns back to the Michigan coaching staff. Wolverine fans haven't seen this from Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the past three years. Michigan was well-rounded fundamentally and didn't make mistakes - the 2024 Wolverines are a far cry away.
Michigan continues to turn the ball over at an alarming rate, the Wolverines aren't disciplined and are flagged at a high rate, and just make too many mistakes.
Moore is the head coach and it ultimately falls on his shoulders, but it's safe to say the coordinators and position coaches aren't helping any. The way things continue to trend, the Wolverines might be looking for some new staff in 2025.
2. Michigan truly doesn't have a competent quarterback
This might sound harsh, but it's the truth. The Wolverines are on their third starting quarterback and while Jack Tuttle provided a spark to the Michigan offense against Washington two weeks ago -- he turned the ball over twice in that loss.
Fast forward to Illinois, Tuttle had a whole week to work with the Michigan offense and he looked as bad as any of the quarterbacks. Tuttle fumbled the football and threw an interception right to the Illinois' linebacker that was luckily called back -- although Donovan Edwards fumbled two plays later.
Tuttle had a little momentum in the second half and was leading Michigan down for a score to get within seven, but after making a great pass to Colston Loveland, he followed it up with a terrible interception.
It would appear Tuttle has some confidence issues. There were multiple times on Saturday that he had a clean pocket, got antsy, and tucked the ball and ran. Either the Wolverine receivers couldn't get open or Tuttle was very gun-shy against Illinois.
Both Davis Warren and Tuttle, who are supposed to be the polished passers, have turnover issues. Alex Orji struggles to throw the football, and quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and true freshman Jadyn Davis aren't ready to play.
3. Kalel Mullings needs to receive 80% of the carries
While he is a homerun threat waiting to happen, Donovan Edwards continues to struggle. Edwards coughed up his second fumble of the season in the first half and the Wolverines opted to use Ben Hall when Kalel Mullings lost his helmet and needed to come off the field for a play.
When Michigan finally put together a drive late in the first half it came from Mullings. He continues to fight for yards and capped off a long drive with a touchdown.
No other Michigan running back -- that we've seen -- runs the ball as hard as Mulings does. He has the Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum in him where he chugs along for runs and is consistent.
Everyone wants to see Edwards succeed at Michigan, but sometimes you have to stick with your best player and that is undoubtedly Mullings. The Wolverines went away from Mullings multiple times on Saturday and he was about the only thing that worked.
4. Michigan defense did what it could without Will Johnson
The Michigan defense bent quite often, but the Wolverines' defense did what they could to keep Michigan in the game. But even between missing their best player, Will Johnson, who left after the first drive, brutal penalties, and the offense continually stalling -- the Wolverines' defense played well enough to win the game.
A ton of the issues go back to coaching, but if you want some positivity here, there were a couple of players who played really well. Cornerback Jyaire Hill was in position on Saturday and made some nice plays giving hope for his future. While linebacker Jaishawn Barham had his best game as a Wolverine. Barham had a sack called back and was playing fast and physical against the Illini.
There are no moral victories if you're the defending national champions, but there were a couple of bright spots from the Michigan defense against one of the best offenses in the Big Ten.
5. Might be time to look at the future
No matter how you try to slice it, with three losses and a brutal schedule ahead, Michigan's goals are no longer in front of it. Beating Ohio State is the only thing left on this schedule that could please the fanbase.
Michigan isn't going to win too many games with the pieces on this team. Whether the talent just isn't there or the coaching staff is the major issue -- all I know is this team is a mess.
If Michigan is going to get back into national contention as soon as next season, it's time to see what you got in your back pocket. I'm looking at players such as Jadyn Davis, Jordan Marshall -- if he gets healthy --, Channing Goodwin, and other young guys who were supposed to be impact-type players.
The Wolverines will have to utilize the transfer portal this offseason and hit it hard -- hello, Indiana -- if Michigan is going to be good next season. But in the meantime, see if you have anything in these young kids. Get them some experience and get evaluations going. I know, Davis isn't supposed to play this year. But is he going to be worse than what Michigan has? I don't know, but it's hard to believe. And if these young kids aren't close to being ready to play, Michigan will have to make some serious decisions moving forward in the era of the transfer portal.
