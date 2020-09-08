What Michigan Needs To Do To Climb Into Top 5 For 2021 Recruiting

Earlier in the day, SI All-American released the debut of its team rankings, and Michigan occupied the No. 6 position in the country. At the moment, the Wolverines hold onto 21 verbal commitments, and the spread is pretty evenly distributed on both sides of the football (10 on offense, 10 on defense and one special teams).

For this class in particular, Michigan has dominated during the recruiting dead period when many other programs have struggled. U-M only had two pledges back when the dead period was instituted in mid-March, so the Wolverines ability to sell the program without hosting prospects in person and on campus was huge in the team's ability to secure a near-top five ranking. But what does Michigan need to do to crack the top five and enter the upper echelon of recruiting schools?