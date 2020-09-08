Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings: Breaking Down 6-10

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

Classes 1-5 were broken down here so we consider No. 6-10 below.

6. Michigan

Total Commits: 21

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 6

Entering the 2021 cycle, Michigan knew it would need to add a handful of offensive linemen in order to help add depth to a team that lost four OL in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, Michigan has two tackles (Giovanni El-Hadi and Tristan Bounds), one guard / center (Greg Crippen) and a true center (Raheem Anderson) committed, so not only have the Wolverines added quality prospects but they've done so at a variety of positions. Apart from that glaring need, Michigan has been viewed as being "one great quarterback away" from making noise in the College Football Playoffs over the last couple years. With SI All-American No. 3 QB J.J. McCarthy in the fold, the Wolverines finally have a prospect with the arm talent, mental makeup and intrinsic drive necessary to elevate Michigan to new heights. McCarthy turned heads as a junior and at the Elite 11 Finals over the summer, and he looks like the most talented quarterback commit of the Jim Harbaugh era. -- Eric Rutter, Wolverine Digest

7. Florida

Total Commits: 24

SI99 Commits: 3

Premium Position Commits: 8

Armed with 24 total commitments, Florida’s class debuts at the 7 spot. The Gators boast 3 SI99 pledges, led by our No. 1 CB prospect, Jason Marshall, who’s No. 14 overall. Joining him in the backfield in Gainesville will be his high school secondary mate Corey Collier, with the safety being No. 77 overall. Dakota Mitchell is our No. 8 nickel prospect. Tyreak Sapp is one notch above Collier in the SI99, with the former likely to man an Edge/Buck role early in his career. Dan Mullen made his mark coming up as an offensive coach with a QB background, so it’s not a shock to see him opting to bring in 2 passers in this class with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna. The pair will have receivers such as Marcus Burke, Charles Montgomery and Trevonte Rucker to throw to, plus tight ends such as Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

8. Oregon

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 9

The Ducks are enjoying a great 2021 recruiting cycle, notching inside our top-10 class rankings. The 18-man class has a pair of SI99 prospects in QB Ty Thompson and WR Troy Franklin, one of the fastest players in the country. Bram Walden, our No. 7 IOL prospect, should help give the pair time to connect. Slot WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and Nickel Jaylon Davies are high school teammates who are both among the top-10 prospects at their respective positions. The same can be said for TE-Y Moliki Motavao. Players such as RB Seven McGee, TE Terrence Ferguson and WR Isaiah Brevard also should carve out contributing roles in Eugene. As it stands right now, Oregon has the top class out West in the Pac-12. -- Weathersby II

9. Miami

Total Commits: 22

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 3

Manny Diaz and Miami are keeping elite talent home in the 2021 cycle at a higher clip than recent years suggest, with 20 of the current 22 pledges from the Sunshine State and 17 of them from local Dade and Broward county, including class headliners Leonard Taylor, an interior defensive lineman, and James Williams, a safety projection. Each stands in the top 20 of the preseason SI99 with Williams ranking as the top safety nationally. The defensive class as a whole seems promising beyond the pair, with the secondary haul among the best in the country with talent at corner, nickel and safety beyond Williams. Kamren Kinchens is one of our favorite fits in the class. Jabari Ishmael is an edge presence with great length and athleticism to give The U instant-impact potential if he polishes up a bit as a senior. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

10. Oklahoma

Total Commits: 14

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 6

In an effort to reverse the ignominious defensive narrative in Norman, the Sooners have already reeled in a remarkable cast of 2021 defenders, including four elite and versatile SI1000 defensive ends (Ethan Downs, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, Kelvin Gilliam and Clayton Smith). They won’t necessarily be rushed into action upon arriving in Norman, but could contribute right away should Ronnie Perkins or Jalen Redmond make an early jump to the NFL. Meanwhile, high-ceiling SI99 cornerback Latrell McCutchin is the big add in the secondary. He’s joined by SI1000 defensive backs Damond Harmon and Jordan Mukes, as well as lightning-quick corner and potential kick return weapon Caleb Johnson. That group will join the Sooners’ quartet of 2020 secondary signees (Joshua Eaton, Justin Harrington, Bryson Washington and Kendall Dennis) to comprise the foundation of a young and formidable defensive backfield. -- Parker Thune, All Sooners

