Identifying All Former Michigan Wolverines in the Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy and run until Feb. 22.

There are five former Michigan Wolverines in total who are partaking in the games, with four of those athletes being on the USA hockey roster.

Below is a breakdown of all five Michigan alum who sports fans will come across on their televisions when watching the games.

Kyle Connor: USA Hockey, Winnipeg Jets Forward

Connor played one season for the Michigan hockey team as a freshman in 2015-16.

During that season, Connor helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten Tournament and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player while setting multiple tournament records.

He led all NCAA skaters in 2015-16 with 71 points and 35 goals, while his 36 assists were tied for third.

Connor was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year for his play on the ice that year.

Jan 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) controls the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

He has been with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets since the 2017-18 season and has proven to be one of hockey's best during that time. This season, Connor has played 56 games, recording 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists).

Quinn Hughes: USA Hockey, Minnesota Wild Defenseman

Hughes played two seasons in Ann Arbor from 2017-19.

In the 2018-19 season as a sophomore, Hughes led the Wolverines in points (33) and assists (28) in 32 games played.

Hughes played his entire NHL career with the Canucks before being traded to the Minnesota Wild this past December. making his NHL debut on March 28 in the 2018-19 season.

This year, Hughes played in 26 games for the Canucks, recording 23 points (Two goals, one assist). Since being traded to the Wild, Hughes has posted 34 points, with three goals and 31 assists.

Jan 31, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes (43) follows the play against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Dylan Larkin: USA Hockey, Detroit Red Wings Forward

Larkin played one season at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when he tallied 15 goals and 32 assists during his freshman year in Ann Arbor.

His 47 points as a Wolverine that year were second among NCAA freshmen and second among all Big Ten skaters. Larkin's performance at Michigan was enough to earn him an All-First Team Big Ten selection.

Larkin has stayed home in the state of Michigan for his professional career as well, having been drafted by the Red Wings in the first round with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft.

He has been a Red Wing ever since and has been a captain of the team since the 2020-21 season.

Jan 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This season, Larkin has played in 51 games for Detroit and has recorded 51 points (26 goals, 25 assists).

Zach Werenski: USA Hockey, Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman

Werenski spent two seasons at Michigan (2014-16).

As a freshman in 2014-15, Werenski led all Wolverine defensemen in points with 25 of them in 35 games.

In 2015-16 as a sophomore at Michigan, Werenski led all defensemen and finished fourth on the team in points with 36 on his way to a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor, along with finishing the season as a NCAA First-Team All-American.

Werenski was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2015 and has played for the team since the 2016-17 season.

Jan 15, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks to pass against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

This year, he has played in 52 games while recording 62 points with 20 goals and 42 assists.

Evan Bates: Team USA Figure Skater with specialty in Ice Dance

Bates is a 36-year old, five-time Olympian figure skater who specializes in ice dance.

His hometown is none other than Ann Arbor, Mich. as he also went to school at the University of Michigan during his time in college.

At the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022, he secured a gold medal in the team event. Throughout his career, he has achieved significant success with Madison, including multiple World Championship titles and Grand Prix Final victories. By winning their seventh U.S. title in January 2026. Chock and Bates now hold the record for most consecutive podium finishes at U.S. Nationals in any discipline, surpassing Michelle Kwan (1994-05) and pairs team Theresa Weld Blanchard and Nathaniel Niles (1914, 1918, 1920-29), according to his bio on TeamUSA.com.

Jan 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Madison Chock and Evan Bates pose for a photo following the 2026 Milan Olympics figure skating team announcement show at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Outside of his skating career, Bates married his ice dance partner Madison Chock in June 2024, according to his bio on the Team USA site. They also participated in the “Legacy on Ice” benefit at the Capital One Arena, supporting families and loved ones affected by the incident at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.