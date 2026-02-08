NBC Is Live Tracking the Heart Rate of Olympians' Loved Ones, and It's Bizarre

Fans watching the Winter Olympics on NBC networks may notice a unique addition to the coverage—a live heart rate monitor showing the stress of the coaches, parents and partners of the American Olympians competing.

This is a feature NBC added during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and has been carried over to the Winter Games. The addition was part of the network’s “in the heart of the moment” campaign. The heart rate monitors started with just being worn by parents of Olympians competing, but in this year’s games, coaches and partners of the competitors have also worn the monitors.

After the Olympians compete in their designated event, NBC then goes back to show the person wearing the heart monitor’s reaction and BPM measurement in certain moments. It’s definitely bizarre and feels somewhat intrusive to watch those intense moments for the loved ones of the Olympians. They’re understandably at their most stressed in those moments on the sidelines or in the stands.

On Saturday, skiier Bryce Bennett’s wife Kelley wore the monitor since it was her husband’s final Olympic competition in his career. They are new parents to a baby girl and her heart rate got to be in the 140s—that’s pretty high.

On Sunday during the figure skating team event, Amber Glenn’s coach wore the monitor while she competed in the women’s free skate portion of the event. He was on the side of the ice cheering Glenn on, as his heart rate was shown up to 157 BPM.

The heart rate monitor on the figure skating coaches is so extra. I’m dead. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/BxBz4M7Qab — Cassidy (@Madre858) February 8, 2026

The heart rate monitors have sparked mixed reactions from fans tuning in to this year’s Olympics. Some find it strange that we get to see the BPMs of loved ones of Olympians, those who don’t necessarily sign up to be in the limelight. Others find it interesting to see just how invested these loved ones are in their athlete’s competition. The BPM cam provides some sweet moments from parents specifically as they watch their child’s dreams come true.

It doesn’t look like the heart rate monitor is going away during the Winter Olympics, so be prepared for some weird televised moments.

