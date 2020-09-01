Domani Jackson Among 2022 Targets To Post Michigan Edits

As Brandon Brown discussed, the Michigan coaching staff made a point to show a handful of in-state 2022 prospects that they are priorities in this cycle, and U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh personally reached out to each of the five kids in Wolverine Digest's story.

Apart from those players, Michigan also made sure to establish communication with numerous recruits that are not within the state's border. As a result, quite a few 2022 players shared U-M themed recruiting graphics on Twitter to show that they've been talking to the Wolverines coaching staff.

- Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson

Teaming up with 2021 Michigan wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon at Mater Dei, Domani Jackson may be the Wolverines No. 1 overall target in the 2022 cycle. Jackson is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 player in the country according to Rivals.com, so he is a difference-maker in the secondary, and Michigan is going to push really hard to land him.

- Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey

Michigan hosted Jaxon Dailey for a visit in March before COVID-19 shut down recruiting stops, and the 2022 passer snagged an offer from the Wolverines while on the trip. Dailey is teammates with a couple other offered prospects, so Michigan has been keeping in touch with the junior recruit, and he posted a recruiting graphic showing as much earlier today.

- Niceville (Fla.) High athlete Azareyeh Thomas

Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Thomas is a dynamic athlete who holds offers from a series of Big Ten, ACC and SEC schools. Michigan is not one of the schools to have offered a scholarship at this time, but Thomas did hear from the Wolverines shortly after the recruiting contact period rolled around.

- Owensboro (Ky.) High quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Much like with Thomas, 2022 four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a talented player that has already received a lot of Power Five interest but does not hold a Michigan offer yet. Despite that, Wimsatt is clearly on U-M's radar as the rising junior dual-threat passer posted a Michigan recruiting graphic on his Twitter account Tuesday.

- New Braunsfels (Texas) High offensive guard James Dawn II

At this point, James Dawn II is another player to keep an eye on that doesn't hold an offer from Michigan yet but is clearly on the team's radar. Dawn stands at 6-3 and 300 pounds according to his Hudl profile. Texas A & M is also reportedly interested in Dawn at this juncture.

- Martin (Tenn.) Westview quarterback Ty Simpson

At this point in the 2022 cycle, Simpson looks like he is in the discussion to be named the top quarterback in the class. According to Rivals.com, Simpson is viewed as the No. 3 pro-style passer in the nation, and he has offers from a majority of the top Power Five programs, including Michigan. And on the first day of the contact period, Simpson posted multiple Michigan edits today.

- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle Dayne Shor

Located at one of the top high school football programs in the nation, Dayne Shor has picked up a slew of big offers already with schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan in the mix. Shor heard from many programs right when the recruiting contact period opened, and the Wolverines were one of the schools in touch.

Michigan always makes it a point to show various junior recruits that they are now coming into focus when the Sept. 1 contact period opens up, and the same was true for the 2022 cycle.

What do you think of the Michigan recruiting graphics that have been posted on Twitter throughout the day? Are the Wolverines approaching the new contact period in the right way? Let us know!