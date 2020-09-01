Five In-State 2022 Prospects Who Will Certainly Hear From Michigan On Sept. 1

Later tonight, when the clock strikes midnight, college coaches will officially be able to initiate communication with 2022 prospects. That means that top players all over the country will be getting blown up with recruiting graphics, greetings and messages from college coaches at top programs.

Jim Harbaugh will personally send every single message out to prospects on Michigan's board, either at midnight or early in the morning depending on the time zone situation. Here are five prospects who will definitely get some attention from the Wolverines' head man.

Traverse City Central inside linebacker Joshua Burnham

Burnham has been one of the hotter recruits in the state over the last couple of months. The 6-3, 200-pounder now claims 13 offers from schools like Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin and even Alabama. If Nick Saban is willing to reach up to Traverse City, you know the player is special. Burnham is high on U-M's board and, with an offer list like that, will likely remain there until he commits.

Grosse Pointe South cornerback Will Johnson

As one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country, Johnson has offers from everyone. He seems to like the idea of playing away from home, but as a Michigan legacy and an in-state product, he's a wanted man in Ann Arbor. The coaching staff is going to be on him hard until he pulls the trigger and will keep selling him on the success that U-M cornerbacks have had under Mike Zordich.

West Bloomfield High athlete Dillon Tatum

Whether he's playing cornerback, running back or in the slot, Tatum can get it done. He's recently been communicating with Mike Zordich, indicating that Michigan likes him on defense, but either way, he's a priority. As a West Bloomfield Laker, he's going to see and hear about the Michigan program a lot, which will be hard for him to ignore. He's got more than 30 offers, but I think Michigan will appeal to him the most based on our conversation from last week.

Eastpointe High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent

At 6-4, 205 pounds, Trent is a big-bodied, physical receiver. Could he actually grow into a tight end? Perhaps, but for now he's listed as a split end. Along with his tender from Michigan he has 13 other offers, including from Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia among others. He doesn't say a lot but he's high on U-M's board as the calendar flips over to September.

West Bloomfield High outside linebacker Michael Williams

At 6-3, 230 pounds, Williams is a very intriguing prospect. He could play multiple linebacker positions, defensive end, maybe even defensive tackle and tight end or H-back in the right type of offense. He hails from West Bloomfield, which has become a bit of a pipeline for Michigan, and certainly pays close attention to the Wolverines. He says he feels like a priority for Michigan and he seems like a U-M kid. He would be a really interesting piece of Michigan's 2022 class if he picks the maize and blue.