SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Five In-State 2022 Prospects Who Will Certainly Hear From Michigan On Sept. 1

BrandonBrown

Later tonight, when the clock strikes midnight, college coaches will officially be able to initiate communication with 2022 prospects. That means that top players all over the country will be getting blown up with recruiting graphics, greetings and messages from college coaches at top programs.

Jim Harbaugh will personally send every single message out to prospects on Michigan's board, either at midnight or early in the morning depending on the time zone situation. Here are five prospects who will definitely get some attention from the Wolverines' head man.

Traverse City Central inside linebacker Joshua Burnham

Burnham has been one of the hotter recruits in the state over the last couple of months. The 6-3, 200-pounder now claims 13 offers from schools like Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin and even Alabama. If Nick Saban is willing to reach up to Traverse City, you know the player is special. Burnham is high on U-M's board and, with an offer list like that, will likely remain there until he commits.

Grosse Pointe South cornerback Will Johnson

As one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country, Johnson has offers from everyone. He seems to like the idea of playing away from home, but as a Michigan legacy and an in-state product, he's a wanted man in Ann Arbor. The coaching staff is going to be on him hard until he pulls the trigger and will keep selling him on the success that U-M cornerbacks have had under Mike Zordich.

West Bloomfield High athlete Dillon Tatum

Whether he's playing cornerback, running back or in the slot, Tatum can get it done. He's recently been communicating with Mike Zordich, indicating that Michigan likes him on defense, but either way, he's a priority. As a West Bloomfield Laker, he's going to see and hear about the Michigan program a lot, which will be hard for him to ignore. He's got more than 30 offers, but I think Michigan will appeal to him the most based on our conversation from last week.

Eastpointe High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent

At 6-4, 205 pounds, Trent is a big-bodied, physical receiver. Could he actually grow into a tight end? Perhaps, but for now he's listed as a split end. Along with his tender from Michigan he has 13 other offers, including from Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia among others. He doesn't say a lot but he's high on U-M's board as the calendar flips over to September.

West Bloomfield High outside linebacker Michael Williams

At 6-3, 230 pounds, Williams is a very intriguing prospect. He could play multiple linebacker positions, defensive end, maybe even defensive tackle and tight end or H-back in the right type of offense. He hails from West Bloomfield, which has become a bit of a pipeline for Michigan, and certainly pays close attention to the Wolverines. He says he feels like a priority for Michigan and he seems like a U-M kid. He would be a really interesting piece of Michigan's 2022 class if he picks the maize and blue.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

Boogie33

2021 DT Rayshaun Benny Uncertain When Decision Will Come

Top Michigan defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny broke down his decision timeline, or lack thereof, during the dead period.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Commit Will Tschetter Shines In Summer Highlight Tape

One of U-M’s 2021 commits dropped a new highlight tape that shows he’s been hard at work over the summer months.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Commit Markus Allen Dazzles In Season Opener

Markus Allen has a big game and helped lead his team to victory in Northmont's season opener.

BrandonBrown

What Are The Hurdles Involved With Starting Football Later Than Normal?

It's being floated that the Big Ten may start playing football around Thanksgiving.

BrandonBrown

Harbaugh’s Best 125: Top 10 Underrated Players

Take a look at 10 players that should be ranked higher from Wolverine Digest’s top 125 players of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Eric Rutter

Versatile Athlete Tyrell Henry Talks Josh Gattis, Importance Of Michigan Being First Offer

Henry recently spoke about the Michigan offer, Gattis' football mind and how he sees his recruitment going overall.

BrandonBrown

One Up, One Down: Brandon Weston And Bryce Hopkins

Michigan basketball’s 2021 recruiting board shifted on Sunday with two announcements from top 100 prospects.

Eric Rutter

by

kkingdavid2020

Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protest In Ann Arbor

Players from Michigan and Eastern Michigan organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Jim Harbaugh's Best At Michigan: 1-125

More than 150 Wolverines, including 100+ scholarship athletes, have played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. We rank the Top 125.

MichaelSpath