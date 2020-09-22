Which Players Does Michigan Need A Breakout Season From Most?

In the process of replacing so much depth on both sides of the ball from 2019, Michigan football is tasked with finding not only new starters but quality depth players at a host of positions.

Without Shea Patterson under center, Michigan will need a new starting quarterback heading into the new 8+1 schedule. With Nico Collins' status still unknown for this season, could the Wolverines have a new No. 1 wide receiver on the outside? Then on the defensive side, the NFL raided Michigan's defenders, so there will be a lot of green names on that side of the ball as well.