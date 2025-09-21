3 Observations from MSU's First Loss vs. USC
The Michigan State Spartans suffered their first loss of the season late on Saturday night against the USC Trojans, 45-31.
MSU fans stayed up late to see a poor defensive showing from their favorite team, as the Trojans did not struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Lincoln Riley’s team averaged nearly eight yards per carry on the ground and 12 yards through the air.
Jonathan Smith’s team is now 3-1, which is the same record the team had through the first four games of the season in 2024. How can MSU find three more wins on the schedule to make its first bowl game in four years?
Before we can think about that, let’s break down three prevailing thoughts about the Spartans’ tough loss to the Trojans on the road.
The defense is still a problem
Not much changed for Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi after last week’s rough showing against Youngstown State, as many expected the team would struggle against the explosive Trojans.
That is exactly what happened, as Riley’s offense did whatever it wanted against Rossi’s defense. He must adjust before the Spartans get into the thick of Big Ten Play.
MSU has work to do on that side of the ball, and if things don’t improve, the Spartans could be worrying about making a bowl game again.
Aidan Chiles is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation
The Spartans should feel good about where their quarterback is at this point in his career, as his development has been remarkable through the first four games of this season.
Chiles put up a good performance against the Trojans’ defense, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdown passes to keep MSU in the game as best he could. He still only has one turnover this season, and that interception was hardly his fault.
The Spartans will go as far as Chiles takes them, and he has become one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Will his defense help him out moving forward?
MSU may struggle in Big Ten play
It does not reflect well on Smith after his team struggled in its first Big Ten road matchup.
The Spartans went 3-6 in conference play last season, and they are already 0-1 after a bad loss. How many more wins will Smith’s team have during the rest of the season?
Smith must find ways to turn things around before a tough stretch of games. If not, MSU will be questioning its chances for bowl eligibility once again.
