3 Spartans MSU Needs Strong Performances From vs Cornell

Michigan State basketball has opened the season with an impressive 11–1 record. With wins over three ranked opponents — No. 14 Arkansas, No. 12 Kentucky, and No. 16 North Carolina — the Spartans have climbed to ninth in the national rankings and have positioned themselves as contenders to win back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles.

After a nine-day holiday break, Michigan State will return to action for its final non-conference matchup against Cornell. The Big Red are among the best shooting teams in the country, making perimeter defense a major point of emphasis if the Spartans hope to come away with a win.

As Michigan State prepares to close out non-conference play, here are three players who will need to step up against Cornell.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) after a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. has been one of Michigan State’s most impactful players this season. One of the top distributors in college basketball, Fears ranks second nationally in assists per game, averaging 9.2, and has emerged as a potential Naismith Player of the Year candidate.

While his playmaking has been elite, Fears has struggled to score efficiently in recent games. Over Michigan State’s last five contests, he is shooting just 23.7 percent from the field and 1-for-12 from three-point range.

Known for prioritizing ball movement and involving teammates, Fears will need to break out of this shooting slump. With conference play approaching, a strong performance against Cornell could help rebuild confidence before Michigan State travels to Nebraska.

Kur Teng

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Toledo during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng has provided a spark off the bench for the Spartans in recent weeks. Over his last three games, Teng is shooting 11-for-24 from the field and has showcased his shooting range by knocking down 8 of 13 attempts from beyond the arc.

After struggling from three-point range early in the season, Teng appears to have found his rhythm and has become a reliable perimeter option for a team that has needed consistent outside shooting. Even if he does not enter the starting lineup, Teng’s shooting will be critical in matching Cornell’s offensive firepower.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) cheers on during player introduction before tip-off against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler has been dominant in the paint on both ends of the floor. The junior is averaging a double-double, leading the team with 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while also displaying improved range by shooting a career-high 46.3 percent from three-point range.

Like Oakland earlier this season, Cornell lacks size in the frontcourt. The Big Red’s leading rebounder, 6-foot-7 junior Kasper Sepp, averages just 5.8 rebounds per game. Against Oakland, Kohler took full advantage, recording 13 points, 13 rebounds, and five offensive boards.

For Michigan State to control the game, Kohler will need to assert himself again as the primary presence inside.

If Michigan State can defend the perimeter, rebound consistently, and get contributions from its core players, the Spartans should be well-positioned to close non-conference play with a win. With Big Ten competition right around the corner, a strong performance against Cornell would not only extend Michigan State’s momentum but also reinforce its status as one of the nation’s most complete teams.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is being interviewed by Big Ten Network after 79-70 win over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

