Jaxon Kohler Quietly Dominant Through First 12 Games Of Season

Michigan State had some pretty high expectations for team success, something that they have delivered on by reaching an 11-1 record through 12 games thus far into the season.

Their success has come off the backs of many players, some who have been on and off in their high level of play and others who have been consistent week in and week out before heading into Christmas break.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler scores against Toledo during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each player that has done so has been given the recognition that they deserve, even being considered to go to the NBA someday , but Jaxon Kohler has secretly been dominating more than some see.

Kohler has been one the Spartans best offensive weapons on the court, and statistics back up this claim mightily.

Why Jaxon Kohler Has Been Quietly Dominant: Consistency

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jaxon Kohler during the first half in the game against Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When something becomes commonplace for fans to see, they will often expect it every game and the sheer dominance of the player in question will be overlooked.

This is the case for Kohler as he has been able to manage a double double for more than half of his appearances this year, with seven out of 12 games played ending in a double double.

He may be a senior with high expectations, but Kohler still has been incredibly dominant with his consistency despite those expectations.

Why Jaxon Kohler Has Been Quietly Dominant: Three Point Shooting

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) makes a pass against Oakland guard Nassim Mashhour (0) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the less than satisfactory three point shooting from Michigan State as a whole recently, every time a shot is made, the player is met with a sigh of relief, but very little will they be given any peace of mind by fans.

Once again, this is the case with Kohler, as he started off the first six games of the year with 10-22 three-point attempts being made to make up a 45% average night of shooting.

However, this was off an inconsistent stretch of games where he made 1/5 against San Jose but sank 4/4 against East Carolina.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The consistency has still been an issue of sorts, but on fewer attempts in his next six games, Kohler was able to improve his shooting to 47% on 9/19 shooting.

A two percent difference may sound small, but in games like Penn State, where the Spartans only won by four points, one shot could mean everything.

So his improvement across the year is a quiet but significant improvement that has helped his team stay in close games and will continue to do so in the future should his improvement continue.

Jaxon Kohler is a star, one that many MSU fans have gotten very used to over his time with the Spartans, but he has still been quietly dominating and deserves more recognition for his efforts.

