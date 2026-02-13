Spartans Regain Spark, Depend on 3 Players Against Wisconsin

Michigan State is coming off an impressive home win over fifth-ranked Illinois, avoiding what would have been a third consecutive loss. The Spartans had dropped their previous two games to in-state rival Michigan and to Minnesota, which entered the matchup at 10–12.

Against the Fighting Illini, Jeremy Fears took control of the game, finishing with 26 points and 15 assists. With those 15 assists, Fears reclaimed the national lead in assists and is now averaging 9.1 per game.

Jordan Scott elevated his level of play on the defensive end in just his second game in the starting lineup. Scott played exceptional defense against freshman standout Keaton Wagler, who entered the game averaging 18.5 points per contest while shooting 46 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range. Although Wagler finished with 16 points — 10 coming from the free-throw line — he struggled from the floor, shooting just 2-of-16 overall and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

After struggling since the Spartans’ West Coast trip, Jaxon Kohler delivered a strong performance with 11 points, 16 rebounds, and three three-pointers on eight attempts. Kur Teng also provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range, including the go-ahead basket with 8.5 seconds remaining.

Now, Michigan State will look to carry that momentum into a matchup with Wisconsin, a tough and disciplined team that is coming off an overtime road win over Illinois and handed Michigan its first loss of the season earlier this year. For the Spartans to secure another key Big Ten victory, three players in particular will need to step up.

Jeremy Fears

Fears was the best player on the floor for either team against Illinois. After a quiet outing against Minnesota, he responded with 26 points and 15 assists while attacking the rim and going 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Against Wisconsin, Fears will need to replicate that level of play. The Badgers are led by Nick Boyd, who averages 20 points per game. Fears will not only need to match Boyd offensively, but also apply defensive pressure to disrupt his rhythm and force the ball out of his hands.

Coen Carr

Carr did not have his strongest performance against Illinois, highlighted by a late inbound turnover that nearly gave the Illini a chance to tie the game. He finished with eight points on 4-of-10 shooting and did not attempt a free throw.

For Michigan State to beat Wisconsin, Carr must be more aggressive attacking the basket and getting to the foul line. Applying pressure inside could be crucial, especially considering Wisconsin ranks sixth in the Big Ten in fouls committed per game. Drawing early fouls would limit the Badgers’ defensive flexibility.

Jordan Scott

Scott has been a steady, versatile presence in his first two games as a starter. While he scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting against Illinois, his defensive effort against Wagler was arguably more impactful.

Scott’s ability to defend on the perimeter will again be vital against Wisconsin’s shooters. Additionally, he will need to provide consistent outside shooting to relieve pressure on Michigan State’s interior players and give Fears a reliable perimeter option.

If Fears controls the tempo, Carr applies pressure in the paint, and Scott continues his two-way impact, Michigan State will be well positioned to earn another statement victory and solidify its standing in the Big Ten race.

