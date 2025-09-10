Chiles' Expected Progression Vs Youngstown State
Last season, one of the biggest questions was how well Aidan Chiles would perform for the Michigan State Spartans. In 2024, Oregon State coach Johnathan Smith moved over to Michigan State to take over the head coaching job from Mel Tucker. When Smith moved over, he brought along some players with him.
The most notable being Jack Velling. Velling is an elite tight end who can block and be a touchdown threat. He set the single-season record for touchdown receptions for Oregon State.
Another player Smith dragged over would be backup quarterback Aidan Chiles. Chiles was a backup in Smith's offense, learning the ins and outs. Coming into MSU, many fans wondered how well Chiles would do as a starter.
In Chile's first season, he started slowly, as in his first nine games, he had more interceptions than touchdown passes. At the end of the season, he turned it around and finished with more touchdowns than interceptions.
Chile's ability to pass and run the ball makes him a unique threat. Against Western, he used scrambling very effectively. Not only to escape pressure and run, but also to escape the collapsing pocket and make throws to extend drives. Often, Omari Kelly and Nick Marsh would find themselves on the end of the receptions out of a scramble.
Against Youngstown State, a few things will be proven. First, will Chiles stay consistent with his game and efficiency? This year, Chiles has already made massive strides from last year and looks like a brand-new quarterback.
Last year, Chiles often forced the ball into unnecessary situations, which led to turnovers and costly mistakes. This season, the first two weeks suggest that Chiles is significantly more poised and composed when throwing the ball compared to last season.
Secondly, will Chiles's legs continue to cause problems for defenses? Chiles against Boston College suffered an injury later in the game, but still ended up scoring a touchdown on the ground. Chiles becomes very dangerous when he is running, and it is a crucial part of his game.
