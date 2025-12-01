What Smith Firing Means for Current MSU Players
Michigan State made the decision to fire Jonathan Smith after two seasons on Sunday afternoon.
Smith never got the program off the ground, going just 9-15 through two seasons and winning only one conference game in 2025. The Spartans will now look elsewhere for a coach, and that hire is expected to be Pat Fitzgerald, the former Northwestern coach.
Once Fitzgerald is announced as the next Spartan coach, MSU's offseason will begin. With a new coach coming in, major roster turnover is expected.
MSU will likely look far different next season, as Fitzgerald will want to bring in his own players. What does this mean for the current Spartans?
Spartan roster turnover
We have already seen one MSU portal entry, as leading rusher Makhi Frazier has announced his intentions to look elsewhere next season. Frazier will not be the last Spartan to enter his name in the portal.
The most likely candidates to do so are the players Smith brought to East Lansing, whether through high school recruiting or the portal from Oregon State. That might include someone like quarterback Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith when he took the job two years ago.
Chiles might not follow Smith to his next job, and big programs may come calling to try to lure him there. Chiles has excellent mobility and a strong arm, and a coach at another Power 4 program may feel they can develop him better than the Spartans could.
On the other hand, it is entirely possible that Chiles buys into playing for Fitzgerald and stays in East Lansing.
The same goes for quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who had an excellent performance against Maryland on Saturday night. Fans have enjoyed what he has done as the starter in relief of the injured Chiles and don’t want to see him leave.
Fitzgerald and Milivojevic are both from Illinois, so the new Spartan coach has a good chance to sell the QB on his vision. Does that include Milivojevic, or would Fitzgerald want to find his own quarterback?
Another player fans do not want to see leave is wide receiver Nick Marsh. The star sophomore had an incredible season, and the staff fought off competitive offers from other programs to keep him committed to MSU last offseason.
Another offseason of trying to retain Marsh will be difficult, as interest in his services will remain strong. However, Fitzgerald has donor support, so his staff can put together a competitive offer of their own.
The Spartans will likely lose lots of players to the portal as Fitzgerald takes over, but fans shouldn’t panic. Fitzgerald will do his best to navigate the portal and try to turn things around quickly.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what players will do now that Smith has been fired when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.