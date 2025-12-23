Alabama Quarterback Commit Speaks on MSU's Hiring of Nick Sheridan

Since being hired as Michigan State's next head football coach at the start of December, Pat Fitzgerald has been slowly but surely assembling his staff. After a long search, Fitzgerald and the Spartans finally found their next offensive coordinator, hiring Alabama quarterback coach Nick Sheridan to fill the role.

The hire is already making waves across the college football world, and many people have opinions about it, including a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class who is currently committed to Alabama.

Four-Star Alabama QB Commit Speaks on Sheridan Leaving for Michigan State

Sheridan played a key role in Alabama's recruitment of Trent Seaborn, a four-star quarterback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The new Michigan State offensive coordinator was Seaborn's primary recruiter at Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide land him over several Power Four programs.

Seaborn is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 191 overall player nationally, the No. 15 quarterback, and the No. 7 recruit out of Alabama.

Shortly after Sheridan took the Michigan State job, Seaborn spoke with SpartanMag's Jason Killop. The four-star quarterback shared that he's upset that Sheridan won't be in Tuscaloosa when he arrives on campus, but he's happy that Sheridan has the opportunity with the Spartans.

“I’m obviously disappointed he’s [Sheridan's] not going to be at Bama when I get there,” Seaborn told Killop. "But, I’m also really happy for Coach and excited for this opportunity for him and I know he’ll do incredible."

Seaborn went on to praise Sheridan, saying that he's one of the most knowledgeable coaches he's been around and that he knows how to help players reach their full potential.

“Coach Sheridan is one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’ve ever been around and he has a personality really suited well to coaching the position," Seaborn told Killop. "He coaches hard but from a passion for his players to fulfill their potential."

It's clear that Sheridan was a key factor in Seaborn's decision to commit to Alabama, so the question is: Could Michigan State flip the four-star quarterback?

Killop believes that it's unlikely and that Seaborn will remain committed to Alabama. However, crazier things have happened, and the quarterback position is something that the Spartans absolutely need to address in the 2027 cycle.

While Seaborn will likely remain loyal to the Crimson Tide, it's clear from the young quarterback's comments about Sheridan that Michigan State has hired an offensive coordinator capable of attracting elite quarterback talent to East Lansing.

