Alabama Star Quarterback Praises New Michigan State Football OC

New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has officially completed his coaching staff for the upcoming 2026 season, and one of his most notable additions comes on the offensive side of the ball. While Fitzgerald retained Joe Rossi as defensive coordinator, he made a significant hire by bringing in Nick Sheridan from Alabama as Michigan State’s next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Sheridan has been closely linked with Kalen DeBoer throughout his coaching career, joining him during his tenure at Washington and following him to Alabama when DeBoer took over the Crimson Tide program. Sheridan will remain with Alabama through the College Football Playoff, as the Crimson Tide pursues its fourth national championship of the playoff era, before officially departing for East Lansing.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on a bench during the second half game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

With Sheridan’s move to Michigan State approaching, players at Alabama have taken notice. Crimson Tide starting quarterback Ty Simpson recently spoke with Matt Stahl of AL.com, offering high praise for Sheridan’s impact both on and off the field.

Ty Simpson on Nick Sheridan

Alabama 's Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m certainly very proud of Coach Sheridan and what he’s doing for himself and his brand and his career,” Simpson said. “He told me—he told us as quarterbacks—that he wants to call plays. And then going back to Michigan, of course, with his family is very, very important to him. So I’m super proud of everything that he’s done.”

Simpson added that Sheridan’s influence extended well beyond football.

“And he’s very important to me, not only as a coach but as a player and a person,” Simpson said. “He’s somebody I can always come talk to, whether it’s about football or life in general.”

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sheridan has also earned strong endorsements from Alabama’s coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke glowingly about Sheridan and expressed confidence in his future at Michigan State.

Ryan Grubb on Nick Sheridan

“Nick’s much more than a co-worker,” Grubb said. “He’s a dear friend. I mean that. He’s just an absolute stud. In this profession, you celebrate the wins for the good guys, and Nick’s definitely one of them. For him, it’s about being able to take that next step.”

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight ends coach Nick Sheridan against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grubb emphasized Sheridan’s ability to build programs and develop as a coach.

“Nick has always been really, really good at building,” Grubb said. “That’s what you see with great coaches. They take steps, grow with the people around them, and become better along the way. I think Coach Fitzgerald got a great one.”

As Pat Fitzgerald continues to reshape Michigan State football, the addition of Nick Sheridan stands out as a major step forward for the program’s offensive future. With strong endorsements from players and coaches at one of college football’s premier programs, Sheridan arrives in East Lansing with credibility, experience, and momentum. If his reputation as a developer and builder translates in the field, Michigan State’s offense could be positioned for meaningful growth in the years ahead.

