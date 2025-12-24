Since being named head coach, Pat Fitzgerald has moved quickly to assemble his coaching staff. Fitzgerald brought in LeVar Woods from Iowa as special teams coordinator and Nick Sheridan from Alabama as offensive coordinator.

While adding new faces, he has also retained several members of the previous staff, including Joe Rossi as defensive coordinator, Courtney Hawkins as wide receivers coach, and Brian Wozniak as tight ends coach.

Hawkins, who has served as Michigan State’s wide receivers coach since 2020 under Mel Tucker, has built a strong reputation as a developer at the position. During his tenure, he has coached Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, and Keon Coleman, all of whom went on to the NFL. He has also worked closely with Nick Marsh, a player with NFL potential as early as next season.

Recently, Fitzgerald and Hawkins have shifted some of their recruiting focus to the 2027 high school class. Michigan State has re-offered Charles Britton and Don Spillers, and now Brawley Tuitupou has joined that list.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Tuitupou is a 6-foot-4, 175-pound wide receiver from Utah. He is rated as a three-star athlete and ranks as the No. 945 overall prospect, No. 82 athlete nationally, and No. 17 player in Utah in the 2027 class. Tuitupou currently holds 16 offers, including from Florida, Duke, and Kansas.

Hawkins has taken the lead in recruiting Tuitupou and is listed as his primary recruiter, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We have been building one for a little while now. A little under a month, and it's been great. Finally got it done with the offer! We had a great conversation.” Tiutupou told Jacob Cotsonika of Spartan Nation. “He talked about how he truly believes in me and sees my potential as not only a wide receiver, but also a safety and not just what I can do now but what I can become. He also took the time to explain how I fit into Michigan State's system and what he expects from his players, which made me trust him a lot.”

That personal approach stood out to the Utah native.

“I think it’s very important,” Tuitupou said. “When deciding on the school I want to go to, I want to see how much effort they put in and how much they care—not just offering me a spot because of talent, but caring about me as a person and as an athlete.”

Despite the distance from Utah to Michigan, Tuitupou is familiar with the Michigan State program.

“Living out in Utah, I’ve still been able to see and be aware of Michigan State and the kind of program it is,” he said. “It’s a school you hear about nationally because of its history, the Big Ten competition, and the receivers that have come through there.”

Hawkins’ track record has also resonated.

“I know how respected he is as a developer of talent,” Tuitupou said. “He’s coached guys like Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman, who earned big roles in the NFL. Seeing that history makes me confident that if I were coached by him, I’d be pushed, developed, and given a real chance to reach my highest potential.”

Tuitupou added that a visit to East Lansing is likely in the future.

Michigan State football players get ready to run out on the field for their game against Western Michigan (Aug. 29, 2025). | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

“Yes, there are plans to head out to East Lansing,” he said. “No for-sure date yet, but there will be one soon. Florida is the biggest school I’m eyeballing right now, with Duke and Kansas also up there.”

As Pat Fitzgerald continues to reshape Michigan State’s program, early recruiting efforts—especially at wide receiver—show a clear emphasis on development and relationships. With Courtney Hawkins leading the charge, the Spartans’ offer to Brawley Tuitupou signals an intent to stay aggressive nationally as they begin laying the groundwork for future recruiting classes.

