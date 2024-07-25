Kirk Cousins Rocked Spartan Legend's NBA Jersey at Falcons' Training Camp
It's been almost 13 years since four-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins took the field for Michigan State, but he still manages to honor his alma mater.
Heading into Day 1 of the Atlanta Falcons' training camp on Wednesday, Cousins donned an Atlanta Hawks Steve Smith jersey. Smith, of course, is a Michigan State men's basketball legend who is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever come through the program.
Followiing his iconic tenure with the Spartans, Smith was drafted with the fifth overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. He would be traded to Atlanta during the 1994 season, just months after winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 1994 Summer Olympics. It was with the Hawks that Smith reached his peak as an NBA player.
Smith spent four-plus seasons in Atlanta, where he was named to the only All-Star team of his 14-year career.
The former Spartan guard would win an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs two years before retiring.
As a Spartan, Smith was named a consensus second-team All-American for the 1990-91 season, a year in which he also made the All-Big Ten First Team for a second straight season.
Smith ranks second in program history in scoring with 2,263 career points.
The Spartan legend was inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001. Smith's legacy continued when his son, Davis Smith, joined the Spartan program, playing under Tom Izzo for four seasons.
By wearing Smith's Falcons jersey, Cousins was honoring both his former school and his new home of Atlanta, where he departed to this offseason after spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins is entering his 13th NFL season. Atlanta will be a new challenge for him, as he looks to turn things around for a completely new roster after establishing a legacy during his time in Atlanta.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.