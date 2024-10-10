Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on Going Back to Go Forward
It's a great time to be a Michigan State sports fan.
With the football program on a bye with -- at least -- six games still to play, basketball just around the corner and hockey looking to follow up what was an epic 2023-24 season, there's much to be excited for for the Spartan faithful.
On this week's episode of the Michigan State Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., Aidan Champion and Michael France reflect on Michigan State football's loss to Oregon, discuss this year's edition of "Michigan State Madness," look ahead to Tom Izzo and his team's upcoming trip to Northern Michigan and examine what Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has been able to do for his program.
You can watch the episode below:
On Tuesday, Coach Izzo addressed the media to preview his team's first exhibition game against his alma mater, Northern Michigan.
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "It's a great week for us. It starts tonight, with the Pistons and the Suns here, and two Michigan State guys that are owners. And I look at it a little differently. I look at it as, I think we were a finalist for both [Devin] Booker and [Tyus] Jones, so I don’t know, I might turn the cold showers on for those two guys. But it was great, and I’m really excited to see them. And the Tiger playoff game tomorrow, the state's rocking. And then, we're going to move all the way up to the U.P. and eat some pasties and have some play up there. So I mean, it's going to be, I think, an incredible week. With football being off, big hockey game here, as we know, with Boston College. I think the one thing that's been really important for me my whole career is to do things where there's memory-makers. And I think, we're going to try to take our players down to that Tiger game, and they’re going to be able to see the game. Those are memory-makers. … So, it will be an exciting time for all of us.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.