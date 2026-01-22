How MSU’s Coen Carr Took Big Step in Win Over Oregon

Coen Carr took a step forward as a scorer on Tuesday night.

Michigan State's supremely athletic forward is known nationally for one thing: dunking. That's always going to be Carr's most interesting, and perhaps best, trait as a basketball player. Very few people can do what Carr does once he's airborne.

Michigan State's Coen Carr checks the scoreboard during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

But Carr came to East Lansing very one-dimensional. Raw athleticism alone allowed him to get those highlight dunks once in a while, but when opponents know that's what he's looking to do every time, it's much easier to take away.

Carr has been due for a dunk or two nearly every game this season, but he actually didn't get to rattle the rim during Tuesday's 68-52 victory over Oregon . Despite that, he had one of his best scoring nights as a Spartan.

Carr's Performance

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Michigan State needed the production Carr provided in Eugene, as the game was pretty defensively-minded most of the night. Carr ended up scoring 15 points while also grabbing eight rebounds, which was the most for any player on either side.

The way Carr got to those 15 points was the most interesting part, though. Carr actually went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc on Tuesday night, marking the first time in his college career that he'd made three three-pointers in a game. In fact, Carr's only game with even two made threes in his career prior to Tuesday was the Detroit Mercy game back on Nov. 21 earlier this season.

Some added intrigue is that Carr also went 0-for-3 at the foul line. That's starting to become a real issue for Carr, who has now made just five of his last 15 attempts and is down to 58.3% on the season. Carr made 70.1% of his free throws last year, making the dip a little more puzzling.

Carr had also been working a lot on his three-point shot this past offseason. He would break it out once in a while last season, going 5-for-15, but he only really did it when he found himself wide open and in the corner.

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr watches the action from the bench during a game at the Breslin Center against the Detroit Mercy Titans. Carr had 13 points and seven rebounds during the 84-56 victory. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He's now more willing to shoot from deep, but not many had been falling before MSU's trip to the West Coast. During the 11 games before the Spartans' game at Washington, Carr shot 2-for-22 (9.1%) from beyond the arc. He made his only three-point attempt against the Huskies, meaning he went 4-for-6 from deep during the two-game trip.

Carr also has a bit of a mid-range game, too, which also helps. He knocked down an elbow jumper during the game against the Ducks during the first half. These are the types of games that help build the confidence of a shooter, and it can pay dividends in future matchups for Carr and Michigan State.

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) heads for the bench after a called timeout by the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

