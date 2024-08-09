New Nike Michigan State Air Max Shoes Released
Football season is just around the corner, and a renewed season of hope surrounds Michigan State’s football program.
While new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has his work cut out for him this upcoming season, the new coaching staff, along with the numerous new additions made to Michigan State’s roster, has led to the expectations that Michigan State football has improved from last season which was a disappointing season for everyone involved.
Smith secured one of the best transfer portal classes of any team in college football this offseason. According to 247Sports, Michigan State’s transfer portal class was ranked just outside the country's top ten. Other college football media outlets have Michigan State’s transfer portal class ranked even higher. This is excellent news for a rebuilding Michigan State football program in its first season under a new coaching staff.
Earlier this offseason, Nike extended its long-standing relationship with Michigan State. The agreement was extended three seasons and now runs through the 2026-27 season, which means three more years of top-tier Nike-branded Michigan State gear.
That includes a new pair of recently released Michigan State Air Max shoes. Nike only released the shoes for 11 colleges around the country. Those schools include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.
As Smith begins the journey of returning Michigan State to the national stage, Michigan State players and fans now have a new set of fantastic tennis shoes that feature Michigan State’s colors, name, and logo. In today’s world, schools must impress players to entice them to sign.
With football being the primary breadwinner for most collegiate athletic programs, it is also critical for a football program like Michigan State’s to impress fans, as they hope to continue gaining support. Every little thing helps in that endeavor, including cool shoes. Not only are the shoes a great way to show off one’s loyalty to Michigan State, but they are also a scarce version of a famous tennis shoe by what is unquestionably the most well-known sporting goods brand in the country, if not the world.
