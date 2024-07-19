Nike Extends Contract with Michigan State
Michigan State and Nike are two of the most notable entities in sports. The two have been partners for many years and recently decided to expand their relationship. Michigan State has had the Nike logo on its uniforms for a while, and that will continue after both sides recently agreed on a contract extension.
According to Stephen Brooks of 247Sports, the two sides recently agreed to extend their contract.
“Michigan State Athletics extended its contract with Nike through 2027, per the latest contract (via FOIA),” Brooks said. “The previous deal ran through the 2023-24 year. Nike pays MSU $550,000 for 23-24 and $700,000 the next three years.”
Although it may not seem like a big deal, every little thing counts in today’s age of Name, Image, and Likeness deals. While having the Nike logo on uniforms does not directly impact NIL deals, incoming players undoubtedly pay attention to the logos they will wear on game days. The Nike logo has been synonymous with the best sporting equipment for decades.
When Michigan State coaches of various sports hit the recruiting trail, player’s compensation will be a topic of conversation. Considering college athletes can now be paid via endorsements of all kinds, a deal such as this one may or may not be a small but determining factor in recruiting, directly impacting collegiate teams' wins and losses.
While Michigan State’s basketball team does not need much help on the recruiting trail, as legendary Coach Tom Izzo does well enough on his own, the deal with Nike could help give Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State’s football team a slight boost as they attempt to rebuild the football program. When dealing with collegiate athletes, the most minor details can determine their decision to join a school. Michigan State suiting up with Nike is a positive for Michigan State’s athletic department in tangible and intangible ways.
As Michigan State athletics heads into the future of collegiate sports, it will continue to have some of the best uniforms in all of college sports, as its deal with arguably the best sporting goods company in America continues for at least another few years.
