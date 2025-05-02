Alan Haller Says Farewell, Gives Thanks to MSU Community
Michigan State Athletics is entering a new era as it moves on from Alan Haller as its athletic director.
On Friday, Haller released a statement to the Michigan State community through Blanchard & Walker, PLLC, the law firm that represents him.
Below was his statement:
"To the Spartan community,
"I have been deeply humbled by the outpouring of support I've received over the past 24 hours—from family, friends, colleagues, students, alumni, and donors. Your messages and calls have meant more than I can express.
"Throughout my career, I have consistently spoken up when I believed something was not right—always guided by a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University. At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence.
"Although I am deeply saddened to be leaving the University, I am proud of my record and the lasting impact of my work. As I continue to process this decision, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Spartan community for their unwavering support.
"Serving as Vice President and Director of Athletics at Michigan State University has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For 32 years, I have been a Spartan—first as a student-athlete in track and football, then as a Police Officer, and later in various leadership roles within Spartan Athletics.
"To the student-athletes: THANK YOU for allowing me the privilege of serving as your athletic director. It has been an incredible journey—and yes, it has been FUN! Supporting your success has never been just a job; it was my responsibility and my joy to help create an environment where you could thrive and become the best version of yourselves.
"I am deeply grateful to my colleagues who stood alongside me. Together, we navigated some of the most difficult challenges in our history and celebrated some of our most meaningful victories. Leading Spartan Athletics through both has been a highlight of my professional life.
"My parents taught me that our actions should always be motivated by love. Serving this University and this community has been, for me, an act of love.
"I remain a proud Spartan. Goodbye Michigan State.
"Always and forever — Go Green!"
Haller's final day in his role will be on May 11. It will end a three-plus year tenure.
Be sure to keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.