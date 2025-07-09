MSU Athletics Announces New Concessions Partnership
If you weren't a fan of Michigan State's concessions in recent years, you have reason to rejoice.
Michigan State athletics announced on Wednesday that the hospitality provider, Levy, has partnered with the university to bring it an upgraded concessions experience for its athletic events, starting this upcoming athletic season.
Per Levy, it is known for providing "restaurant-quality food" across all sports and has done so for some of the biggest sporting events, including Super Bowls, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open Tennis Championships and more.
"We are pleased to introduce Levy as our new concessions provider to Spartan fans," said Michigan State athletic director J Batt, per a release. "Our team has been hard at work with Levy to provide elevated concessions offerings that include both new options and traditional favorites beginning this Fall. The goal for this partnership is to provide those items to fans in a convenient, expedited fashion that will help deliver an improved game day experience."
Levy is also partnered with Michigan State's fellow Big Ten schools, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin and UCLA's home stadium, the Rose Bowl.
"From the most historic athletic programs to pinnacle championship events, we are so fortunate to be able to make an amazing impact in college sports," said Levy CEO Andy Lansing. "Michigan State is an iconic institution, and we look forward to bringing the Spartan faithful together around experiences that celebrate great food, beverage and tradition."
Batt is already enriching the Spartan game day experience with a major factor in revenue and hospitality.
And don't worry, Melting Moments is here to stay.
More on Levy, per the release:
"The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Levy has twice been named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and has been honored by Forbes as a Best Large Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women."
Stay up to date with the latest on Michigan State athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.